Happy birthday (Mar. 7): Love will nudge its way into your heart and start growing like crazy, expanding you to accept and give abundant joy. Your charm comes so naturally that you'll have to make a concerted effort to wield it with mercy and strategy. You'll focus on gaining position within a group, and this will bring you the power and money you need to advance your project.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There's a way of saying no without disappointing anyone. Figure out what you're willing to do and then emphasize that point as you get out of what you're not willing to do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You are beloved. Now the question is if you feel that. Can you feel it now? What would it take for you to be able to tap into that flow of being loved at any moment, or better yet, in all of them?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): To struggle against unwanted thoughts and emotions can sometimes exacerbate them. Other approaches to try include: leaning into them, getting to the bottom of them, or simply allowing for them.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Instead of offering suggestions, be a model. Ideas, advice and semantics can always be debated, but a living, thriving example is a hard thing to argue with.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your success will depend on your choice of partner. Seek a troubleshooter with a different skill set from your own. Positive results come from anticipating the negative.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You want to show your excitement but a reading of the room also makes apparent the need for restraint. You'll be rewarded for discretion, taste and adherence to protocol.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): To struggle with and overcome adversity is the cornerstone of self-respect. That victory is a prize you wouldn't dream of stealing, nor would you want it stolen from you. There's a fine line between assistance and robbery.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Who you are in any given moment is ever only part of who you are. Celebrate or forgive yourself as necessary, though without giving too much weight to any single expression of you. We are all works in progress.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Money can be a motivator, although it's not enough on its own to make you pull out all the stops. If you can see the good your efforts are doing for another person, then you'll give yourself fully over to the work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's said that the tree climbers will get the fruit they deserve, but so will the giraffes who were born to reach it. Maybe you shouldn't worry about who deserves what and instead just work for the result you desire.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Life is not a competition to be won at the expense of others, even though many seem to think so. Avoid them. You can wish them well as you move past, seeking interactions more nuanced, inclusive and evolved.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Perhaps you've veered from the aims you made at the start of the month, but your goals are still doable. A course correction now will fix it. Have an honest and practical talk with yourself.

EXPECTANT MOON

Expectations are often met, which is why we have them in the first place. The Capricorn moon would like to point out that they are also often not met. Watch out for negative expectations based in fear of hurt or loss. Hidden in the subconscious dark, those expectations are dangerously powerful. Illuminated, they might be downright silly.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

Ever since Pluto was demoted, Neptune became the last planet of our solar system. Named for the sea king, Neptune and its largest moon, Triton, are commonly depicted as mermen with powers over wind and wave, having special communication with the creatures of the deep and tempers to match the unpredictable power of the ocean.

This week, planet Neptune holds two significant meetings. The first is on Wednesday with the Pisces sun. It’s a check-in with an agenda of revisiting the question, “Who do you think you are?” This matter gets a little confusing for the Pisces sun, who is everyone and no one. Being the amalgamation of the preceding 11 signs of the zodiac, Pisces can pick and choose who to be in any given context. The challenge of those with a Pisces sun-sign is to move away from questions like, “Who do you want me to be?” and answer queries more along the line of, “Who do I want and/or need to be to make my life work optimally?”

The second meeting is with Venus and will address the needs of the heart. Like the sun, Venus can easily be swept into the dreamworld that is Neptunian Fantasyland. If you are prone to illusions of love, let this Neptunian meeting (which coincides with the new moon) check the health and practicality of your romantic notions.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Maybe you know her as the darling of “The Office,” but did you also know that Jenna Fischer produced 23 episodes of the mega-hit? The Pisces actress embodies the versatility sensitivity Pisces actors are famous for. Mercury, Venus and Jupiter in Aquarius speak to a philanthropic spirit, which Fisher shines on her avid support of animal rescue missions in which she works and raises money for on the regular.