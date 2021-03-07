Sections
How and where to get vaccine

by Lisa Hammersly | Today at 3:17 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health website offers a list and map of "Covid-19 Vaccination Locations" that include more than 340 pharmacies and hospitals statewide.

Visit the website at: https://bit.ly/3q45Noe.

Providers are listed by city and county, with telephone numbers and links to individual store websites and waiting list sign-ups.

The Health Department site cautions "there won't be enough vaccine available for everyone at first, but we will get additional supply each week and will work to make it available as quickly as possible."

It also asks: "Please only contact one provider."

Call-in line and email address

For questions, call the state Health Department's ADH COVID-19 Call Center at (800) 803-7847, or email ADH.CoronaVirus@arkansas.gov.

