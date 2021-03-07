INCORPORATIONS

Benton County

Beverlyk Kosmetics LLC, Kavianna O. Smith, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville Forgotten Traditions Homestead LLC, David Timothy Coffman Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville Quartz & Company LLC, Courtney Caputo, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville Bean Me Up 3 Cup LLC, Gregory P. Caveney, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville Smith’s Ag Repair LLC, Donald Smith, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville Little Sugar Development Partners LLC, Christopher Woodard, 234 S.W. Seventh St., Suite 108, Bentonville Hawthorne International Limited Co., Michael Hawthorne, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville Gomez Trucking LLC, Edgar Ociel Gomez, 3122 S. G St., Rogers Big Cat LLC, Cindy Capobianco, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville Bri’s Creations LLC, Brianna Stevens, 2884 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista White Space LLC, Rebecca Holgate, 2300 S.W. Pinoak Ave., Bentonville Midnight Animal Rescue, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville Tobey Creative LLC, Cary Tobey, 3705 S.W. Sandstone Ave., Bentonville Dai-Bauer Investments Inc., Tam Dai Bauer, 9388 Gaston Road, Bentonville Blueberry Hill Enterprise LLC, Rebecca Holgate, 2300 S.W. Pinoak Ave., Bentonville Claudios Landscaping LLC, Claudio Garcia, 1102 E. Green Acres Drive, Rogers Crkkt Properties LLC, Ramyasai Uppuluri, 2001 N.E. Steinbeck Drive, Bentonville Entegrity Solar Augusta SD LLC, Michael Parker, 3301 N. Second St., Rogers Richkap Partnership LLC, Kevin Kapales, 200 Pace Lane, Cave Springs KRK Bentonville Properties LLC, Kevin Kapales, 200 Pace Lane, Cave Springs KRK Springdale Properties LLC, Kevin Kapales, 200 Pace Lane, Cave Springs KRK Investment LLC, Kevin Kapales, 200 Pace Lane, Cave Springs Comfort Masters Heating & Air LLC, Stephen C. Garrison, 5 Quantock Hills Lane, Bella Vista Thrive Up Marketing LLC, Steve A. Ramos, 607 N. 35th St., Rogers Short Final Aviation LLC, John Lee-man, 508 Maci Court, Siloam Springs Mountain Rollers LLC, Carrie Sokol, 66 Stonehenge Drive, Bentonville Grayson Properties LLC, Manvi Jamison Huyen, 3200 S.W. Windrift Ave., Unit 1, Bentonville Nothing Less Than Home LLC, Amber Michelle Williams, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville Rubicon Ventures LLC, Adam Leonard Ness, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville Bright AF Realty LLC, Mark Jerome Bright, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville Abeler PLLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville Excapar LLC, Alejandro Medina Ayala, 613 S. Seventh St., Rogers Tritro LLC, Kevin Kapales, 200 Pace Lane, Cave Springs Hall Enterprise For What You Need LLC, Michael Hall, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville BLKCLD Enterprises LLC, Kevin Kapales, 200 Pace Lane, Cave Springs PHE Properties LLC, Meagan Epperly, 5607 Brighton Road, Rogers Sukran Properties LLC, Unni Aravindakshan, 5811 S.W. Hyde Park, Bentonville VPL Farms LLC, Justin Pitts, 21409 Shady Grove Road, Siloam Springs Hound Home Inspections LLC, Richard Mosman, 410 W. Laurel Ave., Rogers Meaux Beignet LLC, Dwight Kevin Winfield Jr., 2000 W. Chandler Ave., Rogers Stoneridge Property Holdings LLC, Nathanael Stone, 611 E. Delaware St., Siloam Springs Spic-N-Span Janitorial LLC, Daniel Hobbs, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville Siloam Express Inc., Jose Frias, 1709 N. Inglewood St., Siloam Springs AFAB Trucking & Excavation LLC, Nickolas Whitehead, 1325 W. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge The Good Sisters LLC, Joyce L. Haskins, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville Crank It Garage LLC, Joni L. McAbbe, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville ANWGunsmithing LLC, Anthony Neil Woods, 8 Tenbury Lane, Bella Vista Mahalakshmi LLC, Sivakumarr Manickasundaram, 2502 S.W. 14th St., Suite 24, Bentonville Transportcare Ex LLC, Teria Turner, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville Beary Sweet Little Boutique LLC, Amy Nicole Leal, 3708 W. Mockingbird Lane, Rogers Solaris Painting LLC, Dora Elisa Batres, 8 Wincanton Lane, Bella Vista Sobremesa Charitable Foundation, Anna King, 1421 Rustic Drive, Rogers Queen City Haven Inc., Cheyenne Moseley, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville NWA Surf LLC, Erik Ronse, 903 S.E. Brick Ave., Unit 308, Bentonville The Invictus Axe Co. LLC, Josh Jelinek, 17047 Stagecoach Road, Gravette Ozark Harvest Farms LLC, Russell K. McCall, 10492 Atkins Road, Benton-ville Ozie & Vera Legacy LLC, Loren Webb, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville Branch Logistics LLC, James D. Branch Sr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville DSC Arkansas One LLC, Modesta Kolaj, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville TRG Holdings LLC, Reese Dollins, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers Free World Marketing LLC, Patricia Free Walker, 5433 W. Chardonnay Court, Rogers Roos Retail LLC, Garrett Taylor Roos, 969 Clayton Road, Cave Springs Howmar LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W.JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers ATGW LLC, Lisa Marie Parmeter, 1304 N.E. 10th St., Bentonville Orion Liquidation LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers Adame Regional Properties LLC, Andrea Kapales, 9645 Scoggins Road, Bentonville Paragon Logistics Inc., Rebecca B. Hurst, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers KRK Nwa Regional Holdings LLC, Kevin Kapales, 200 Pace Lane, Cave Springs Total Digital Care LLC, Jacob Higgins, 2508 S.E. Third St., Bentonville Kramirez LLC, Katherine Ramirez, 656 Olivia Lane, Centerton Rara’s Cleaning Service LLC, Rhonda Jo Williams, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville Five P’s Construction LLC, Antonio Dewone Rhodes Jr., 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville DK Custom Trim & Flooring Inc., Didier Melendez, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville Phat Calf LLC, John E. Medcalf, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville All About Me Hair & Boutique LLC, Ashley Ann Smith, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville RZG Construction LLC, Yesenia V. Catalan, 418 E. Laura St., Rogers Flying F LLC, Christopher David Faulhaber, 1905 S.W. Cypress St., Bentonville Glam Shoppe LLC, Anticia Yvette Peterson, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville Providing Care LLC, Lashunda Marie Charles, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville XL Realty LLC, Wenjing Xu, 901 S. 22nd St., Rogers FSC Bentonville LLC, Karen K. Trimberger, 1300 N.E. Plymouth Drive, Bentonville Williamscole Cleaning & Handyman Services LLC, James Williams, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville Cedar Ridge Development LLC, Marshall S. Ney, 3350 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers Outpost Eats LLC, Dalton Ray Li-cause, 203 W. Wood St., Suite B, Rogers 11415 Executive Center Capital Investments LLC, S. Cal Rose, 3333 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 510, Rogers Sew Crafty LLC, Kendra Galloway, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville ARKICKZ LLC, Jarrett Franklin, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville 2Dm Consulting LLC, Daniel Manning, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Carroll County

Mills & Sons Contracting LLC, Cody Mills, 1134 Carroll 906, Green Forest The Willow Branch LLC, Kathie Suzette Howerton, 708 W. Main St., Green Forest 2M Land & Cattle Farms LLC, Tyler Allen Squires, 105 S. Springfield St., Berryville Ramiro, Jorge & Maria Inc., Jorge Aguinaga, 4052 E. Van Buren St., Suite D, Eureka Springs Living Water Properties Inc., Christie E. Ball, 4052 E. Van Buren St., Suite D, Eureka Springs Greenhorn Hospitality Group Inc., James B. Gitchel, 4052 E. Van Buren St., Suite D, Eureka Springs Swift Autos LLC, Jose Suarez, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs OTM Autogroup LLC, Sean Fox Jr., 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs Windy City Autos LLC, Charles Coleman, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs Outstanding Autos LLC, Aaron Wiley, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs Global Motors LLC, Trevon Johnson, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs Kenneth Stidham LLC, Kenneth Stidham, 62 Hillside Drive, Unit A, Holiday Island Lo Price Motors LLC, Hayward Brown, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Washington County

Stockton Power Wash LLC, Denton Woods, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale Craft Standard Enterprises Inc., Don Ray, 2497 N. East Oaks Drive, Fayetteville Atlas Media Agency LLC, Mary E. Minton, 1590 E. Joyce Blvd., No. 9692, Fayetteville Bellson Logistics LLC, Nick Rashard Campbell, 3914 Pasofino Loop, Spring-dale MB Wallner LLC, Brenda D.Wallner, 3582 N. Buckingham Drive, Fayetteville Beyond The Ozarks LLC, Roxanne Walker, 1665 S. Summer Rose Ave., Fayetteville Ascent Homes LLC, Brenda D. Wallner, 3582 N. Buckingham Drive, Fayetteville CGP LLC, Christopher M. Napolitano, 4250 N.Venetian Lane, Fayetteville Huntington Station FT LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale Primary Purpose Group, Benjamin Michael Bearden, 1336 N. Hog Trough Drive, Fayetteville New Site Construction LLC, Jenna R. Fogleman, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville Holly-Bell Design & Gifts LLC, Debora Bell, 2934 N. Gregg Ave., Suite 8, Fayetteville 7 X Torc LLC, Ryan Shenk, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville ZD Senior Care Solutions LLC, Zenobra Davis, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville Unveiled Property LLC, Lorenzo Griffin, 1893 W. Hudson Drive, Apt. 203, Fayetteville ADM Motorsports LLC, Grady Mathews, 13461 Robbins Road, Spring-dale Monument Builders LLC, Garrett James Matsuyama, 3133 E. Crestline Place, Fayetteville Jea Welding LLC, Jose Luis Cortes Rivero, 1255 White River Road, Elkins The Royal Grind Studio LLC, Jasmine Threatt, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville Thompson Qualified Fund LLC, John Neihouse, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale Thompson QOZB LLC, John Neihouse, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale John Belken Criminal Justice Consulting LLC, John Belken, 1 E. Center St., Suite 330, Fayetteville Vannahgrace LLC, Tabitha Martin, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville Shoreline Properties LLC, Paul Reynolds, 217 E. Dickson St., Fayetteville GSams Investments LLC, Gary Sams Jr., 3747 S. Black Oak Road, Fayetteville Bellis Enterprises LLC, Brett Ellis, 9684 Wager Road, Springdale OHM LLC, Paul Thomas Kanatzar, 3707 Butterfly Ave., Springdale Somo LLC, Jennifer Lyn Moore, 10127 S. Wedington Blacktop Road, Lincoln It’s Frierson LLC, Robert Frierson, 413 Greenland Road, Apt. 305, Spring-dale Benji Nissan LLC, Wendy Hefley, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville Benji Ford LLC, Wendy Hefley, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville Indigo Investments LLC, William Tanner, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville Arkansas Homecare Holdings Inc., Brandon Phipps, 1 E. Center St., Suite 330, Fayetteville Tlaloc Pressure Washing LLC, Abel Flores, 3152 Arrow Place, Springdale The Uncommon Label LLC, Anna Johnson, 16216 Hamestring Road, Fayetteville T.R.R. Designs, LLC, Timothy Ryan Rogers, 700 W. Cleveland St., Fayetteville Salvation Investments LLC, Dawn Farris, 14197 Kettle Springs Road, Prairie Grove T & J Sisters Cleaning Service LLC, Tranecia Jefferson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville Rg8 Farm LLC, Kate Maloney, 21058 Temple Hill Road, Winslow Spearhead Government Services LLC, William James Oliver Jr., 50 North-wood St., West Fork Next Gen Vending Services LLC, Darner Garcia, 1300 Dyer St., Spring-dale Vitt Construction LLC, August Vitt, 294 Arborside Road, Apt. F, Springdale Kaginterprise LLC, Whitney Nickolson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville C & G Properties Of NWA II LLC, Kasper Huber, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale NWTI Education Foundation, Jim D. Rollins, 709 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale.

