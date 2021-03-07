Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Murray State Game 3

by Matt Jones | Today at 12:16 p.m.
Arkansas Saturday, March 6, 2021, during the inning of the Hogs’ 11-6 win over Murray State at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/210307Daily/ for the photo gallery.

Pregame

It is another real nice day at the ballpark. It is sunny and the temperature is expected to reach the mid-60s today in Fayetteville.

There are a lot of lineup changes as the Razorbacks go for the three-game sweep of Murray State. The notable changes:

• Jacob Nesbit at 3B

• Cullen Smith at 1B

• Brady Slavens at RF

• Dylan Leach at C

Arkansas left hander Lael Lockhart (0-0, 4.50 ERA) will go against Murray State freshman right hander Jack Wenninger (1-0, 0.00 ERA).

The Razorbacks are in their cream-colored Sunday jerseys with red hats. Murray State is in the road grays with gray hats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Hotly anticipated Meghan and Harry interview to air at last
by The Associated Press
1994 revisited: Hogs’ SEC streak matches title team
by Bob Holt
I-430 traffic invades neighborhood; Little Rock residents irked as lines of rerouted vehicles clog streets
by William Sanders
OPINION | PHILIP MARTIN: A route less uncomfortable
by Philip Martin
HIGH PROFILE: David Ray Montague helps lead online learning and faculty mentoring at UALR
by Sean Clancy
ADVERTISEMENT