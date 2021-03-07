Mayflower handles Atkins a 4th time

Coaches often say it's hard enough to beat the same team twice, and even harder to do it three times.

What about four times?

Ask Mayflower girls Coach Coty Storms, whose Lady Eagles took down Atkins for the fourth time this season to win the 3A Region 3 Tournament champions hp 60-50 Saturday at Episcopal Collegiate.

Storms will tell you it wasn't easy and there were several bumps in the road Saturday.

"I say all the time to try and beat someone three times is hard, but I was very proud of my kids today," Storms said. "They deserve all the credit."

Mayflower (22-5) grabbed a 4-0 lead before the Lady Red Devils scored. When Atkins (20-10) did score, it was Ashton Dillard, who scored nine of the team's 11 first-quarter points.

After holding an 18-11 lead after the first quarter, Mayflower kept the pressure on. By the time the Lady Eagles had taken a 29-16 lead after a three-pointer from Jenna McMillen with 4:51 remaining in the half, the Lady Red Devils wanted to talk things over.

Atkins finished the quarter by making four free throws while the Lady Eagles added five more points for a 34-20 lead at the break.

In the second half, Dillard continued causing trouble for Mayflower. She scored the first seven points in the second half and was prominent the rest of the quarter. After Abbi Grace Cunningham hit a field goal with 5:07 remaining to trim the Mayflower lead to 41-28, it was all Dillard the rest of the quarter. Still, Mayflower managed to hold a 46-34 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

For Atkins in the final quarter, Dillard scored only six points, four of them free throws.

With 4:24 left in the game, Emily Killer knocked down a field goal, trimming the Mayflower lead to 53-40. Atkins again called timeout.

Emily Cox hit two free throws for Atkins with 3:56 left, but Mayflower still held a 55-42 lead. The Lady Eagles added a free throw from Kennadi Dawn with 2:39 remaining.

Dillard added a field goal with 2:11 left, then made two free throws after Dawn fouled out with 1:47 left to trim the Mayflower lead to 56-47.

With 48.6 seconds left, McMillen was fouled by Dillard and proceeded to make both free throws for a 58-47 lead. Twenty-four seconds later, McMillen was fouled again, this time by Cox. She made both free throws for a 60-47 lead.

With 10 seconds left, Makali Sorrels hit a three-pointer setting the final margin.

Storms is hoping Atkins and Dillard do not face Mayflower again this season because at this point he doesn't know how to stop her.

"That's a tough question, and I'm trying to think of something," he said. "I just hope we don't face them again. She's very talented, and it's just hard to contain them."

Dillard had a game-high 27 points for the Lady Red Devils, but no other player on the team had more than five.

For Mayflower, it was just the opposite. Four players had more than 10 points with Brekayla Davis leading the way with 18 while McMillen added 16. Kamiah Hendrix Turner and Kierra Fulton chipped in with 10 points each.

There won't be much celebrating for Mayflower. The Lady Eagles are scheduled to play their first state tournament game Monday in Clinton.

"We've got to go plan [today] because this victory gave us a Monday game," Storms said. "We got this far, now there's just one more."