New Home for Healing: Former Family Home aids cancer patients, parents of NICU babies

The board of directors of Home for Healing and Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors gathered March 2 outside the home for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The ceremony began with remarks by chamber ambassador Andre Webster who also introduced the home's executive director, Kristin Trulock. "This home has been here for 18 years servicing all of Arkansas and our surrounding states for those that are living with cancer and our parents that have NICU [neonatal intensive care unit] babies," she said about the home. "It has been the most amazing home for so many years and all we're doing is rededicating this home, re-branding it Home for Healing."

[GALLERY: Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/37home/]

She said they would continue with the work they're doing already and with the services they provide and noted, "We could not do this without our community, without our donors, without our volunteers."

The newly renamed nonprofit, formerly Family Home, offers support to parents of NICU babies and individuals and their caregivers undergoing cancer treatment by providing convenient and inexpensive lodging in a peaceful and restorative environment.

Trulock said those wishing to make donations can do so through its website homeforhealing.org. "Every penny counts because we only charge $10 a night. If they can't afford it, we don't turn anybody away that does not have the ability to pay."

Other attendees included guests and former guests of the home, donors, and members of the medical community. The event was rescheduled from Feb. 12 due to winter weather.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins