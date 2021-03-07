NORTH LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: 'Pandemic offices' found on website | Library highlights books on diversity

'Pandemic offices' found on website

The "pandemic offices" are open in North Little Rock, a fulfillment of one of Mayor Terry Hartwick's campaign promises, although the final results are a little different.

The "pandemic offices" will not be in buildings throughout the city, but can be found on a website where residents and businesses can find information or call (501) 227-2311 to ask questions about pandemic resources.

The website is available on the city's website: nlr.ar.gov.

North Little Rock on Friday posted the link on Facebook to its pandemic office website where city residents and business owners can get covid-19 information, links and resources, including up-to-date vaccine information.

"My original plan was to open neighborhood Pandemic Offices in our city to provide testing and vaccinations during 2021," Hartwick said in a news release. "One of the ways we adapted to change was when our state announced covid-19 vaccinations would be distributed to local pharmacies. In response to the state's pandemic efforts, our focus is now to encourage, support and participate in all organized covid-19 vaccination clinics, and provide resources and information to both our residents and businesses."

The hours for the pandemic office are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Library highlights books on diversity

The William F. Laman Public Library is highlighting this week several books, including George Takei's firsthand account about growing up under legalized racism and his time living in a Japanese "relocation center" in Arkansas. His book is titled "They Called Us Enemy."

The North Little Rock library is taking part in a Read Across America event. The event is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading with a theme about diversity.

Read Across America was started in 1998 by the National Education Association. The year-round program uses events, partnerships and reading resources to encourage youths to read, according to the association's website.