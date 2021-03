One person was shot and killed Sunday night at a North Little Rock family restaurant, a Police Department spokesman said.

The shooting at Chuck E. Cheese, 4120 Landers Road, north of the U.S. 67/167 interchange with Interstate 40, happened sometime around 8 p.m., Officer Joe Green said.

Green said at 9:30 p.m. Sunday that detectives were on the scene. He said he did not have any more information on the victim or the nature of the shooting, but added that details should be available soon.