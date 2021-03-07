Prolific leaders: Four receive honors at Black History Month Youth Awards

Arkansas native Jay "Big JJ" Lewis (formerly known as "Lil' JJ"), stand-up comedian, musician and actor ("Just Jordan," "Twenty to One," "Tales," "Wild 'N Out") shared a bit of his humorous take on life as one of four recipients of the inaugural Black History Month Youth Awards, held Feb. 27 at Nourish Wellness in west central Little Rock. The presentation was hosted by the nonprofit Aviate Through Knowledge Inc., founded by Monica and Edmond W. Davis.

Also honored at the event, open only to family and media, were:

• Kamille Mohler, who two years ago became an author at the age of 8.

• Paityn White, who at age 17 earned a private pilot's license.

[GALLERY: Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/37awards/]

• Kennedy Lightner, All-American and world-ranked track and field athlete (No. 77 in the 200-meter dash) and national record holder.

Melanie Lightner accepted her son's award on his behalf. Nikie and Darryl Musaddiq, White's parents, accepted her award while White, now a freshman at Clark Atlanta University, gave her acceptance remarks virtually. Sheryl Alexander accepted a special posthumous certificate awarded to the late Traci Williams, who was about to receive her pilot's license before passing away.

The program also included spoken-word poetry by Dr. John Proctor, remarks by Little Rock City Director Doris Wright and an impromptu history lesson by Edmond Davis, also professor of history and director of the Derek Olivier Research Institute for the Prevention of Violence at Arkansas Baptist College. Roxanne Hester gave a vocal performance of "coded songs" (songs used by escaping slaves to communicate during their Underground Railroad journeys).

Guests enjoyed slices of a special commemorative cake, along with tea, at the conclusion of the event.

-- Story and photos by

Helaine R. Williams