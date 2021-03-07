REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Colony West Group, LLC and CLEF Partners, LLC to M.O. Little Rock, LLC, Tract 3-R, Colony West Commercial Replat, $8,540,000.

Eye Care Equipment, LLC to Mc-FarLand, LLC, 9800 Baptist Health Drive, Little Rock, Units 3-A & 3-B, 9800 Lile Drive, HPR, $1,900,000.

Kristen Fredrich/Kristen Carlton to Brent J. Medders, 27408 Kanis Road, Paron, Pt. NE SW & Pt. SE NW 25-2N-15W, $1,612,500.

Town Creek, LLC to Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, Ls101-119 B1 & Ls201-219 B2, The Parks At Mann Road, $1,250,200.

Cypress Bay Development, LLC to Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, Ls1-6, 35-46 & 67-78, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $1,197,000.

M. Randy Rice and The U.S. Bankruptcy Estate Of Shahlla Auyb Lone to Exclusive Properties & Venues, LLC, 4 Deauville Circle, Little Rock, L31 B85, Chenal Valley, $819,000.

Jeff and Aliza Brown to Ronnie and Carolyn Foreman, 173 Courts Lane, Little Rock, L36 B121, Chenal Valley, $649,900.

James Matthew and Laura Graham to Scott and Ann Elizabeth Wehrle, 14115 Overcreek Pass, Little Rock, L11 B17, Woodlands Edge, $520,000.

Haybar Properties, LLC to Longboat Properties, LLC, 1200 S. Springs St., Little Rock, Ls11-12 B198, Original City Of Little Rock, $503,927.

Carey L. and Donna J. Fortenberry to Craig R. and Jennifer Calafati, 25 El Dorado Drive, Little Rock, L15 B10, Pleasant Valley, $470,000.

Bridget Johnson to Terry and Mary Kathryn Short, 11912 Timber Creek Road, North Little Rock, Tract 16, Quail Creek Estates Unrecorded, $465,000.

Shantell Renee Enterprises, Inc.to Hussain Ali and Dishad Hussain Jivani, 209 Caurel Lane, Little Rock, L10 B57, Chenal Valley, $459,900.

RAH Properties, LLC to Joel and Kelsey Hodgdon, 6600 Beacon St., Little Rock, L109, Westover Hills, $455,000.

Kay Sprenger Dupslaff/Kay Carol Sprenger to Robert and Karman Fegtly, 479 Ridgeway Drive, Little Rock, L33 B12, Midland Hills, $433,000.

Bryan K. and Sonja L. Glaze to Gregory and Kristie L. Banks, 9409 Millers Pointe Court, Sherwood, L7, Millers Pointe, $430,000.

L. & D. Investment Properties, LLC to Bridget S. and Dishoungh White Sr., 419 Sienna Lake Drive, Little Rock, L8 B6, Sienna Lake, $400,000.

Kip Patric Welsh, Steven Kyle Rogers and The Kip Patric Welsh And Steven Kyle Rogers Living Trust to Jorge David Piza Cossio and Ana Maria Gutierrez Mesa, 222 Ash St., Little Rock, L2 B8, Elmhurst, $400,000.

Robert and Carolyn Bohannon and The Robert And Carolyn Bohannon Revocable Trust to Tammy Sue and Lundy Joe Casey Jr., 10 Westpointe Drive, Jacksonville, L5, Pennpointe Phase II, $397,000.

James Michael and Lynnlee Ann Munnerlyn to Steven and Dina Cote, 106 Navajo Trail, Maumelle, L4, Osage Hills PRD, $395,000.

Charlotte L. Grace to Jonathan and Sara Leader, 1708 N. Harrison St., Little Rock, L9 B3, Englewood, $380,000.

Randy J. and Crystal G. Clay to Emily J. and Van L. Smith, 13800 Fox-field Lane, Little Rock, L42 B14, Woodlands Edge, $370,000.

Gretchen Gowen, Brigid Galloway, Katrina Muros, Mary Williams and The Elsken Revocable Trust to LOML, LLC, L19, Hollis Butler Acres Unrecorded, $365,000.

Tricia Fredinburg and John David Curreri to Tiffani A. and Samuel C. Taylor IV., 40 Legends Drive, Little Rock, L901, Fairway Woods Phase III- Otter Creek Community, $359,900.

Menco Construction, LLC to Krystin J. and Lawrence L. Cheatham, 107 Keystone Lane, Maumelle, L13 B26, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVIII, $352,415.

VRE Little Rock, LLC to Khalid Hourani, Ls9-11 B2, E. W. Gibbs, $350,000.

Tommy Scott Construction, LLC to James B. and Angela Young, 9749 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood, L27 B9, Creekside, $346,000.

Joyce Grant Scott to HPA II Acquisitions 1, LLC, L24 B7, Woodlands Edge, $345,000.

Paul H. Phillips and Lynne C. Phillips/Lynne C. Bacon to Ruofei Du and Xiequn Zhang, 811 Saint Michael Place, Little Rock, L626, St. Charles, $345,000.

William B. Benton Sr., and The William B. Benton Sr. Living Trust to Paul Wyatt Morris, M.D., Unit 4, Woodridge Townhomes, $335,000.

Virginia A.Young to Sara and Craig Richard Schultz, 2510 Riverfront Drive, Unit 5, Little Rock, Unit 26, Round River HPR, $320,000.

Carson and Hope Seelinger to Jesse Pierce, 10804 Platte Valley Drive, Little Rock, L5 B38, Pleasant Valley, $315,000.

Deere Construction, LLC to Sharon Porter, 9801 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood, L25, Millers Glen Phase 4, $315,000.

Lisa Brumley to Nadia Davignon, 12607 Meadows Edge Lane, Little Rock, L2 B7, Woodlands Edge, $311,900.

James Ronald and Mary Kay Evans to Matthew Bytheway, 103 Marchwood Lane, Little Rock, L52 B1, Sienna Lake- Cooper Community, $306,000.

Scott Wehrle and Ann-Elizabeth Wehrle to Alison K. and Anthony C. Natali II., 18724 Lochridge Drive, Little Rock, L101, Lochridge Estates, $305,000.

Henry A. Howell to Tom Nevins D. and Maria Caricia Ysabel Oliver, 314 Corondelet Lane, North Little Rock, L1614, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 23, $297,000.

Ronald E. and Georgia D. Smith to Brenda A. Mitchell, L54, Palisades Heights Single Family Detached, $290,000.

Sara and Hurbon Martin Gipson Jr., to Joshua Dean Davis, 1028 Cherry Hill Drive, North Little Rock, L26 B47, Park Hill NLR, $290,000.

Jacqueline R. and James H. Gillespie Jr., to Dawanna J. Coiley, 123 Summit Drive, Maumelle, L45 B5, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase X, $286,000.

Chris Maris Custom Homes & Remodeling, LLC to Lot 85 VFE, LLC, L85, Valley Falls Estates Phase I, $285,000.

Thomas and Lisa Jordan Ziegler to 2000 S. Broadway, LLC, 2000 S. Broadway, Little Rock, Ls11-12 B9, Fulton, $273,500.

First Security Bank and The Catherine Nell Hoge Revocable Trust to Brian M. and Katia Rayburn, 707 Parliament St., Little Rock, L3 B1, The Villages Of Wellington, $273,000.

Rock Solid Home Solutions, LLC to Cody Ray and Sarah Jane Copeland, 801 W. A. Ave., North Little Rock, L1 B73, Park Hill NLR, $270,000.

Gloris D. Johnson to Tony M. Adams, 22 Dauphine Place, Maumelle, L1152, Sologne- The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase XVII, $270,000.

Lisa J. Bamburg to Michael Pascale, 2811 Gray Fox Lane, Jacksonville, L41, Foxwood Section A Phase 2, $270,000.

Kim and Carl L. Carter Jr., to Troy and Jennifer Raymond, 2024 Miramonte Drive, Sherwood, L38, Millers Valley Phase 2, $263,000.

Renjith D. Eluvathingal Paily and Resmi Jose to Kory and Seth Willis, L7 B2, The Villages Of Wellington, $263,000.

Eileen B. Keefe to Milo R. and Barbara J. Wilson and The Wilson Living Trust, Pt. NW SE 5-3N-10W, $262,000.

New Path Oceanside, LLC to Jana Peairson, 300 Dennison St., Little Rock, L1 B11, Capitol View, $260,000.

Dan A. Buck and The Buck Revocable Living Trust to Edgar Woods and Barbara King Dozier and The Dozier Living Trust, L26 B1, Windsor Valley, $260,000.

Ruan Aaron and Falon J. Mitchell to Michael Jerome Primrose and Brashy Fedora Stalls, 6300 Sandy Lane, Little Rock, Ls26-27, Shady Brook, $259,000.

John P. Fisher to Casey and Rachel Green, Pt. SW 19-3N-11W, $250,000.

Adrianne Phillips to Coulter Pierce, 1901 N. McKinley St., Little Rock, L7B B2, Forest Park, $248,000.

Mitchell O. W. Pine II., to Randy Murphy, 2414 Whispering Pine, Little Rock, Pt. SE SW 6-1N-14W, $245,000.

Delores Masey to Scarlett Masey, 10 Congressional Drive, Little Rock, L5, Kenwood Estates, $233,700.

Lynn Boudreaux/Lynn Hailey and John R. Boudreaux to David Finnie, L25 B1, Villages At New Bedford Phase 2, $231,000.

Patricia Gail Robbins Rowe and The John S. Robbins And Margaret S. Robbins Joint Revocable Trust Declaration to Jeffrey Scott and Kelly Rhea Johnson, 1200 Ronwood Drive, Little Rock, L295, Leawood Heights, $230,000.

Lantrip Business Park, LLC to Adam Barton Coleman, 10000-10006 Warden Road, Sherwood, Ls1F & 2F, Rigdon Family, $229,000.

Martin D. and Jessica N. Jones to Joshua L. and Rebecca Maerene West, 104 Fieldstone Lane, Sherwood, L202, Silver Creek Phase III-C, $229,000.

John F. and Noelle F. Scuderi and The John F. Scuderi And Noelle F. Scuderi Living Trust to Jonathan and Bethany Chance, 1316 Jennifer Drive, Little Rock, L148, Marlowe Manor Phase II, $227,800.

Eddie W. and Susan M. Holland to Phong V. Pham, 7109 Stonehaven Cove, Sherwood, L135, Austin Lakes, $227,500.

Steven G. and Stephanie G. Deere to D. A. Phillips Homes, LLC, 804 Oak Forest Circle, Sherwood, Ls11, 24, 26, 30 & 32, Millers Glen Phase 5, $220,000.

Lawrence and Rochelle Ott to Kenny Schichtl, 8 Post Oak Loop, Sherwood, L4 B11, Oakbrooke Phase VI, $215,000.

Suzanne S. Steed to Jason Earl Cain, 2901 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock, L121B, Echo Valley First, $215,000.

Forward Properties, LLC to Danielle M. Woodall, 108 Dickson Drive, Little Rock, L396, Kingwood Place, $211,200.

Dale C. and Amanda Foster to Ryan D. Denhard, 3160 Shady Side Drive, Sherwood, L19 B2, Woodruff Creek, $209,900.

Parker & Sons, Inc. to Jennifer Marie Skolasky, 1708 Landershire Lane, Sherwood, L14 B3, Northbrook, $207,000.

Allgood Custom Homes, LLC to Denise Wilbert, 5108 Rope Trail, Jacksonville, L24, Jaxon Terrace Phase 13, $206,600.

Robert Airo to Beau and Lindsey Fugitt, 3109 Hickory Ridge, Sherwood, L3 B3, Woodruff Valley, $205,000.

Estate Of Linda Pickthorne Fletcher(dec’d) and Barbara Pierce to John Stricklin Edwards, 1323 Starfield Road, North Little Rock, L13 B76, Park Hill NLR, $201,000.

Stephanie Danforth Brown to Patrick D. and Samantha M. Wren, 12307 Woodbourne Drive, Little Rock, L38 B3, Cherry Creek, $199,500.

Ricky F. and Rita J. New to Daniel C. Nehus, 7 Tara Cove, Maumelle, L10 B5, Kimberly Manor Phase I, $198,500.

Jeffery Alan and Yean Meng Peggy Stone to Eric M. Collins, 6 High Timber Cove, Maumelle, L44, High Timbers, $193,000.

Eric D. and Christine A. Jeffrey to Savannah Moix-Rogers and Nicholas Rogers, 3307 Millbrook Road, Little Rock, L61, Echo Valley First, $190,000.

Jennifer Groves to Thomas and Laura Brawders, 4600 Arlington Drive, North Little Rock, L2 B19, Lakewood, $189,000.

Kaye Phillips Miers to Lisa Nelwyn Davis and The Lisa Nelwyn Davis Trust, 315 N. Cedar St., Little Rock, L20 B1, Riffel And Rhoton’s Ridgeland, $185,000.

Nicholas and Andrea Ramsey to Cora Housley, 1028 Kierre Drive, North Little Rock, L15 B2, Summer-wood, $182,000.

James Owen Handloser to Amy E. Harrison, 1106 Mellon St., Little Rock, Ls5-6 B6, Success, $175,000.

Rick L. Jones to R. L. Jones Construction Co., L7, Morriss Manor Second, $175,000.

Whitney M. Wolff/Whitney M. Hannahs and Miriam H. and Gerald E. Hannahs to Jon Hornbeck, Unit 623 Bldg. 600, Chenal Woods HPR, $175,000.

Carolyn Gail Drane to Zachary Williamson, 42 Emerald Drive, Maumelle, L224, North Pointe, $174,000.

Andrea Jewlene Miles Lewis/Andrea Miles to Arturo Lira Acosta and Alejandra Saucedo Diaz, 14200 Chesterfield Circle, North Little Rock, L35 B4, Stone Links, $174,000.

Thomas Wayne Curtis to Turner and Emily Pendergrass, 9 Stoney Ridge Lane, Maumelle, L91, Stoneledge Phase II, $170,000.

Constance R. Campbell to June Lang, 4 Brooklawn Drive, Little Rock, L156, Brookfield Section 5, $170,000.

Michael and Tara Balkey to Jessica A. Logan, 308 Calloway Ave., Sherwood, L5 B8, Ridglea, $163,500.

Lorax, LLC to Tiffany Brown, 2013 Commerce St., Little Rock, L1 B404, Lincoln And Zimmerman, $162,600.

Kevin B. Wilcox and John Covington Thomas IV., to Justin R. and Kolleen M. Elbert, 801 N. Monroe St., Little Rock, L3 B47, Pulaski Heights, $160,000.

Shana and Gary Lynn Hardin to Mark Richard and Syble Jolyn Stafford, 4114 Sam Peck Road, Little Rock, L406, Pleasant View Phase VI-C, $157,400.

Max W. and Juanita Nutt to Garfield Liddon, Pt. NE NW 6-3N-15W, $156,260.

Joshua and Rebecca West to Tiffany R. Beck, 8401 Easy St., Sherwood, L8, Stewart Manor, $152,100.

BJR Group, Inc. to Michael and April Elizabeth Manley, 122 Plumdale Drive, Sherwood, L36 B1, Willowood, $152,000.

Mitchell D. McDonald to Bathsheba Seats and Carl Randle, 1401 Sheridan Drive, Jacksonville, L42, Crooked Creek Phase I, $151,000.

Arium Development to Saxion Enterprises, LLC, 907 S. Park St., Little Rock, L7A B9, Capitol Hill Extension Replat, $151,000.

Thomas Allen and Rebecca Streett McDonald to Thomas Arthur McDonald and Joanna Elizabeth Klett, 301 Walnut St., Little Rock, L7 B4, Glendale, $150,000.

Pamela M. Walston/Pamela M. Lange to John H. Aldana Jr., 3412 N. Cypress St., North Little Rock, L4 B24, Park Hill NLR, $150,000.

Carolyn K. Hughes, Glenn Russell, Thomas Russell, J. J. Meuhlhausen and Donald Russell to James and Fannie Booth, L47, Stagecoach Village Tract A Phase 2, $150,000.

