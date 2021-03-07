Rick Lee's selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Noble Reflection in the seventh

BEST BET Secret Mistress in the third

LONG SHOT Allen in the second

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 4-10 (40%)

* * * * confident choice

* * * plenty to like

* * things to like

* educated guess

1 Purse $35,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $30,000

* *SUMMER STORM has not raced in 11 months. She has raced competitively at a higher class level, and she has a series of encouraging works. FRENCHIE FROU FROU followed a 13-length maiden victory with a determined conditioned-claiming victory, and she is capable of a three-peat for new trainer Karl Broberg. DOMONETTE was a two-time second-place finisher at this condition at Churchill, and she returns to dirt after a fourth-place allowance finish at Turfway.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Summer Storm;Bowen;Puhich;4-1

7 Frenchie Frou Frou;Cabrera;Broberg;3-1

4 Domonette;Talamo;Compton;7-2

6 Ms. Malevolence;Santana;Moysey;2-1

5 Fancified;Arrieta;Contreras;6-1

1 Visual Magic;Mojica;Broberg;10-1

3 She's Fire and Ice;Camacho;Riecken;15-1

2 Purse $23,500, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $10,000

* *ALLEN raced close to the lead in a useful fourth-place return to the races. He is the most lightly raced in the field and therefore most likely to improve. MAJOR KONG finished one position in front of the top selection Jan. 29, and he drew an advantageous two-turn post position. FAST RECOVERY has been earning competitive Beyer figures, and he is dropping in class for a stable having an excellent meeting.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Allen;FDe La Cruz;Haran;8-1

1 Major Kong;Cabrera;Garcia;3-1

6 Fast Recovery;Gonzalez;Barkley;4-1

9 Critic;Bowen;Garcia;9-2

8 Tough Company;Eramia;Smith;5-1

3 Highlight Reel;Court;Donaldson;10-1

4 Stash the Cash;Morales;McBride;6-1

5 Georgia Deputy;Loveberry;Petalino;8-1

7 Listen to Rose;Hamilton;Hornsby;20-1

3 Purse $31,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

* * *SECRET MISTRESS led past every pole but the last one in a narrow loss in her debut at Gulfstream. She has worked nicely at Oaklawn and is treated with Lasix for the first time. MISS MESS had to overcome a slow start in a deceptively good third-place finish. She has good early speed and is dangerous if able to hold form for new connections. CALL DISH is dropping into a maiden-claiming race for the first time, and she is back sprinting after a front-running route.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Secret Mistress;Santana;Moquett;9-2

1 Miss Mess;FDe La Cruz;Puhl;5-2

4 Call Dish;Mojica;Smith;7-2

2 Millard's Comet;Cabrera;Ortiz;8-1

7 Len's Gold;Quinonez;Swearingen;12-1

8 I'm Stylin;Morales;Williamson;8-1

3 Dial Dish;WDe La Cruz;Von Hemel;5-1

5 I'm Bossy;Eramia;Peitz;8-1

9 Caged Bear;Court;Jackson;20-1

4 Purse $23,500, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $10,000

* *DERBY CODE finished fourth in a fast $25,000 conditioned claiming route. He is dropping down to $10,000, and he keeps winning rider David Cabrera. BIG BIZ earned a strong Beyer figure while defeating maiden allowance rivals just two races back at Remington. He possesses route speed and may prove difficult to catch from his inside post. MRS. BEANS was pressured throughout in a game two-turn maiden win at Remington, and he is realistically spotted in a conditioned-claimer.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Derby Code;Cabrera;Garcia;4-1

1 Big Biz;Vazquez;Villafranco;3-1

10 Mrs. Beans;Quinonez;Von Hemel;9-2

2 Spin Rate;Torres;Moquett;6-1

3 Foxy Ace;WDe La Cruz;Smith;15-1

5 First String;Cohen;Diodoro;5-1

9 River Finn;FDe La Cruz;Haran;6-1

7 Shake It;Eramia;Jackson;15-1

6 Chitto;Loveberry;Martin;15-1

8 Recklessness;Bowen;Mason;20-1

5 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

* *GREELEY AND BEN has won three of his last five races while earning Beyer figures above par for today's claiming price. BASIC CHANCE is a remarkably consistent front-running veteran who has earned 12 wins, and he is working smartly for his return. STREET TO INDY is dropping to the lowest price of his career, and he has a good sprint record from limited opportunities.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Greeley and Ben;Vazquez;Ortiz;5-2

3 Basic Chance;WDe La Cruz;Martin;9-2

7 Street to Indy;Tohill;Hartman;6-1

1 Coworker;FDe La Cruz;Cox;5-1

1a Corot;Torres;Cox;5-1

5 Alexandros;Cabrera;Broberg;12-1

6 Valdolobo;Fletcher;Martin;7-2

2 May We All;Court;Haran;20-1

4 Wills Defence;Morales;Matthews;6-1

8 Coach Adams;Arieta;Compton;15-1

6 Purse $86,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

* * *BLAME J D set a rapid early pace before being caught late in a third-place debut. He has recorded two good subsequent breezes and likely graduates with a kinder rating. GOODNIGHT ARCHIE hit the wire a nose behind the top selection after being forwardly placed, and he is a big overlay at program odds. TOPF ROAD RULES finished second and in front of the top two selections in his career debut, but a fast early pace did provide him an improved chance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Blame J D;Vazquez;Green;3-1

7 Goodnight Archie;Morales;Soto;12-1

12 Topf Road Rules;Talamo;Peitz;4-1

1 Gar Hole;Cabrera;Ortiz;8-1

5 Into Orbit;Quinonez;Barkley;6-1

8 Dinner At Crumpies;Hamilton;Hornsby;12-1

11 Cinco Catalina;Santana;Sadler;8-1

3 Explosive Humour;Court;Martin;5-1

10 Traffic Control;FDe La Cruz;Cangemi;10-1

2 Twisted Dixie;Harr;Cline;15-1

6 Dancin Rocket;Tohill;Martin;15-1

4 Kat's Hitman;Wales;Hewitt;30-1

7 Purse $63,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

* * * *NOBLE REFLECTION showed good speed in a third-place debut last summer at Del Mar, and notice the top two finishers have come back to win graded stake races. Furthermore, this gelding is training well and treated with Lasix for his 2021 debut. GASLIGHT is an unraced colt showing some rapid works at Fair Grounds, and trainer Brad Cox wins with this kind. ANTIGRAVITY owns in-the-money finishes at Keeneland and Del Mar, and he poses a late threat if the pace is contentious enough.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Noble Reflection;Santana;Baltas;5-2

5 Gaslight;Geroux;Cox;7-2

2 Antigravity;Cohen;Hollendorfer;10-1

9 Enid;Arrieta;Morse;9-2

3 Sleight of Hand;Eramia;Von Hemel;8-1

7 Hammerschmidt;Cabrera;Moquett;5-1

8 Khozan's Success;Gonzalez;Becker;6-1

4 Twirling Roses;Evans;Robertson;10-1

6 Captain Fantastic;WDe La Cruz;Puhich;20-1

8 Purse $30,500, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

* *P R RADIO STAR has been vastly improved since claimed by trainer Philip D'Amato, and he had a terrific Del Mar meeting. He is also a two-time winner at Oaklawn. DRENA'S STAR has won three of six races at Oaklawn, including a decisive front-running score in his 2021 unveiling. He was also claimed by trainer Robertino Diodoro. STROLLING has been a clear winner of back-to-back races, and the horse-for-course possesses a devastating late run.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 P R Radio Star;Arrieta;D'Amato;4-1

6 Drena's Star;Cohen;Diodoro;2-1

8 Strolling;Santana;Villafranco;5-2

7 Don't Forget;Vazquez;Diodoro;9-2

1 Ruler of the Nile;Torres;Sharp;5-1

4 Flat Lucky;Cabrera;Moquett;12-1

5 Ravens Reflection;Bowen;McKnight;15-1

2 Elzabe's On Board;FDe La Cruz;Haran;20-1

9 Purse $88,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

* *CHICKEN HAWK was a clear maiden allowance winner two races back at Louisiana Downs. He ships from New Orleans after a front-running third-place finish, and know that the fourth-place finisher (Gallant Plunger) shipped to Oaklawn and won. BEBOP SHOES was a slightly troubled third in his return from a lengthy layoff, and he recorded a subsequent 5-furlong bullet workout. SIR BRAHMS has finished second in three of his four races at Oaklawn, including his 2021 return following a layoff of nearly six months.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Chicken Hawk;Rocco;Hobby;6-1

9 Bebop Shoes;Cabrera;Borel;3-1

13 Sir Brahms;Arrieta;Contreras;3-1

12 Captain Don;WDe La Cruz;Von Hemel;9-2

10 Wasabi Moon;Vazquez;Ashauer;12-1

8 Pay Dirt;Tohill;Martin;15-1

7 Aspen Club;Talamo;Morse;4-1

3 Heisfancy;Mojica;Broberg;10-1

4 Macho Rocco;Hamilton;Mason;8-1

5 Iza Daddy;Cohen;Diodoro;8-1

6 Lang's Fir Doll;Thompson;Dixon;12-1

11 Demigod;Morales;McBride;12-1

2 Hamazing Song;Camacho;Gonzalez;30-1

Exotic possibilities

I like Summer Storm and Frenchie Frou Frou in the first, and I'll pair them up with Allen in an early double wager. The sixth race starts a Pick-4, and I'm using Goodnight Archie and Blame J D. The seventh race should come down to Noble Reflection or Gaslight. The eighth is highly contentious, and my top four have to be on the ticket. The ninth is another capable of producing a big number, and I recommend spreading out.