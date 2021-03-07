SATURDAY’S ROUNDUPS

BOYS

BERGMAN 73, CEDARVILLE 40 Walker Patton scored 22 points as Bergman (29-4) cruised to the 3A Region 1 tournament championship. Elijah Royce and Asher Fultz had 15 points each for the Panthers. Austin Cluck and Darryl Kattich finished with 11 points apiece for Cedarville (16-11).

MAGNOLIA 63, WATSON CHAPEL 48 Colby Garland came through with 26 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds to help deliver a 4A-South Region title to Magnolia (22-0). Derrian Ford had 21 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists for the Panthers, who led 34-23 at the half. Khamani Cooper scored 27 points for Watson Chapel (13-9).

MILLS 54, BLYTHEVILLE 52 Jakari Livingston scored 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for Mills (22-4), which rebounded from a 24-17 halftime deficit. Joseph Bell had 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks and Caleb Allen finished with 9 points and 4 assists for the Comets. Javion Guy-King also contributed 10 rebounds and three steals for Mills.

MORRILTON 52, FARMINGTON 47 Joseph Pinion finished with 13 points and four steals as Morrilton (18-6) completed its run through the 4A-North Region. Devin Foster and Nevin Williams each had 11 points for the Devil Dogs. Brock Hendrix added 7 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals for Morrilton, which trailed 23-20 at halftime.

OSCEOLA 73, CLINTON 72, OT Chris Littleton drilled a three-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer to give Osceola (19-4) a victory and a third-place finish in the 3A Region 2 tournament. Daylen Love scored 16 points and Jerry Long had 13 points for the Seminoles, who led 35-28 at the half. Zac Alexander finished with a game-high 22 points for Clinton (19-9), which missed a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left that would’ve given it a two-possession lead. Harrison Hall had 18 points for the Yellowjackets.

MONTICELLO 57, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 14 Nick Smith tallied 15 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds as Monticello (16-6) hammered Camden Fairview in the third-place game of the 4A-South Region.

WONDERVIEW 61, BRINKLEY 45 Sam Reynolds blasted his way to 32 points to lead Wonderview (19-6) to third place finish in the 1A Region 3 tournament. Caleb Squires added 17 points for the Daredevils.

GIRLS

BERGMAN 52, VALLEY SPRINGS 32 Bergman (35-1) got 19 points from Kara Ponder to win the 3A Region 1 championship. Maddi Holt had 13 points and Abby Hodges scored 11 points for the Lady Panthers, who’ve beaten their 3A-1 Conference foes four times this season. Cayley Patrick scored nine points for Valley Springs (25-8).

COTTER 50, FLIPPIN 42 Kaylee Crownover continued her torrid postseason run with a 22-point outing to help Cotter (23-4) win the 2A-West Region. Kate Cheek added 16 points for the Lady Warriors. Leah Still had 14 points for Flippin (18-9).

FARMINGTON 63, HARRISON 61 Carson Dillard nailed a basket just before the final horn sounded to send Farmington (20-7) to victory over the Lady Goblins in the consolation game of the 4A-North Region.

MORRILTON 46, PEA RIDGE 39, OT Cheyanne Kemp finished with 19 points, including a critical three-point play at the start of overtime, to send Morrilton (21-3) to the 4A-North Region title. Kemp also hit free throws to send the game into the extra session. Kennedy Reel knocked down four three-pointers and ended with 17 points while Grace Brown had 10 points for the Lady Devil Dogs. Blakelee Winn had 24 points for Pea Ridge (22-5).

RECTOR 41, RIVERSIDE 35 Chloe Baugh had 17 points and seven rebounds to allow Rector (18-11) to salvage a four-game split with its 2A-3 Conference foes. Ellie Ford added 15 points for the Lady Cougars.

SACRED HEART 46, WONDERVIEW 43, OT Lizzy Beck and Karlee Cooper each scored 10 points as Sacred Heart (20-7) finished third in the 1A Region 3 tournament. Layla Terry, Audrey Beck and Riley Gottsponer all had 10 points for Wonderview (15-10).

VIOLA 52, NORFORK 51 A.J. McCandlis hit a 35-footer at the buzzer to give Viola (29-8) the victory in the third place game in 1A Region 2. Sami McCandlis led the Lady Longhorns with a game-high 26 points. Keely Blanchard had 16 points for Norfork (19-11). Her three-pointer just seconds before A.J. McCandlis’ game-winner gave the Lady Panthers a 51-49 lead.