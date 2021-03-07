State's active covid-19 cases drop below 4,000

Arkansas' active coronavirus cases were down by 193 on Sunday, dropping below 4,000 for the first time since June, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The death toll from the virus rose by 22, to 5,319. The state's tally of cases since March 2020 increased by 165 to 324,818.

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Arkansas fell by 10, reaching an eight-month low of 335. The number of ventilators used by coronavirus patients in Arkansas also fell by 10.

In Arkansas, the state program has administered 63 percent of doses received and federal programs have given 42 percent. In total, 733,981 have been given.

"As we near the 1st anniversary of our 1st case, I am encouraged by another decrease in new cases," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said via social media. "Get your vaccine when it’s your turn. We should not let up until we win the fight."

More details in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.