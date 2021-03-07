Two Arkansans commit to Hogs

University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman got a double dose of good news when Maumelle offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee and Little Rock Parkview running back James Jointer orally committed to the Hogs on Saturday.

Chamblee, 6-5, 290 pounds, had named a top seven of Arkansas, Florida, Penn State, Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Michigan State as his finalists Feb. 23 before pledging to the Razorbacks.

"Definitely the decision I made was based off of the coaches, my family and them making it feel like home," Chamblee said.

ESPN rates Chamblee a 4-star prospect, the No. 30 offensive tackle and the No. 220 overall prospect for the 2022 class. His relationships with Pittman and offensive line coach Brad Davis won him over.

"Just the bond we've built over the last four months," Chamblee said. "The love from Coach Davis and the energy that he brings, and I love Coach Pittman. I just love the atmosphere."

Davis and Pittman's reputations as offensive line coaches helped them connect with Chamblee.

"They're matching the same energy that I have knowing that if I go up there, they're going to treat me well because of the position they coach," he said.

He and his parents, Jonathan and Sheri, did a virtual visit with Arkansas on Jan. 23. That got him thinking it was time to become a Hog.

"I would say a little bit after the junior day I was definitely thinking, 'Yeah, this is the place,' " said Chamblee, whose mother is a big Razorbacks fan.

He and Jointer announced their commitments together at a gathering in Little Rock.

"It was great knowing that another one of my brothers is going up to the Hill," Chamblee said. "We're going to do big things."

Chamblee is one of two junior in-state offensive line prospects with offers from the Razorbacks. Joe T. Robinson's E'Marion Harris is the other.

Jointer, 6-1, 210, picked the Hogs over Florida State, Missouri, Tennessee, Colorado, Virginia, Utah, Michigan State, Purdue and numerous others. The process of him becoming a Hog started last year when he visited Fayetteville on Feb. 1.

"It was like love at first sight when I first got on campus like a month after the new staff was announced," Jointer said. "They knew who I was as soon as I got on campus. They were with me and my family throughout the whole visit."

Jointer rushed 162 times for 1,105 yards and 10 touchdowns, and had 8 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown as a junior after missing most of his sophomore season because of an ACL injury.

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith recruited him the hardest out of all the other schools.

"I talked to Coach Smith like three times a day on FaceTime or through text," Jointer said. "Mostly FaceTime. Hearing a person through face-to-face on the phone is different than text. That meant a lot to me. He recruited my family as well.

"I have faith in Coach Pittman. I just feel like Arkansas was the best fit for me."

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Jointer a 3-star-plus prospect. Being able to play for his home state and have his beloved mother Landa Burns in the stands made his decision easier.

"With her being able to make my games, that's everything," he said. "For me to be able to stay and play for the state of Arkansas, that's our NFL team. That's pretty big. That's a big blessing."

He and Chamblee give Arkansas six commitments for the 2022 class. Chamblee joins Eli Henderson as offensive linemen in the class, while Jointer joins Rashod Dubinion as running back pledges.

Oral commitments are nonbinding.