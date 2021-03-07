Virtual visit has O-lineman wanting to see more

Heavily recruited 4-star offensive lineman Grant Bingham enjoyed a virtual visit with the University of Arkansas and hopes to visit Fayetteville in-person down the road.

Bingham and his parents got an inside look of the Smith Football Center and Walker Pavilion.

"We got to see all of the facilities," Bingham said. "All of the fantastic facilities they have. We got to see the indoor. We got to see all the locker rooms. It was beautiful. The weight room is huge. Really lengthy. It was really impressive."

Bingham, 6-6, 302 pounds, of Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central named Arkansas, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Michigan, West Virginia, Miami and Nebraska as his top schools on Feb. 8.

Coach Sam Pittman impressed Bingham during the virtual visit.

"He's an awesome guy," Bingham said. "We hit it off. Really nice guy. I got to talk to him again [Wednesday], too. Just chitchatting back and forth. He really likes to get into it. Football in general. He's a football guy."

He sees offensive line coach Brad Davis as a football guy, too.

"He's a great guy and really into it as well, talking ball," Bingham said. "What else can you ask for? Two guys that love the game."

His parents were also impressed with the visit.

"They loved it," he said. "They're really excited for me because they're excited to see all these schools as well. It's kind of mind blowing."

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network visited Johnson Central and saw Bingham run wind sprints.

"Very athletic for a big guy," said Lemming, who rates Bingham a 4-star prospect. "He can run. Grant is one of the hardest-working tackles in the country. Technically sound. A coach's dream."

Bingham visited Michigan State, Notre Dame, Kentucky and Louisville before the NCAA announced the dead period on March 13. He wants to visit Arkansas and his other top schools once the dead period is lifted.

"I don't think the virtual visit did it justice," Bingham said of Arkansas.

He explained his reasoning for having the Hogs in his top eight.

"The fact it's big-time football," Bingham said. "They're there to change the program and it's in the SEC . I really like the things they are saying. It's real impressive and the visit was, too. I really like Arkansas with what they're doing right now and where they're going."

Bingham takes academics serious, and it shows with a 4.0 grade-point average.

He has a timeline in mind for his college decision.

"Probably before next football season. I think I'll know," he said.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com.