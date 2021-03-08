1A State Tournament Capsules

CLASS 1A

WHEN Today-Monday

WHERE West Side Greers Ferry High School

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Boys: Nevada; Girls: Kirby

PAST FIVE CHAMPIONS Boys: Nevada (2020), Izard County (2019), Guy-Perkins (2018), Guy-Perkins (2017), Bay (2016); Girls: Kirby (2020), Wonderview (2019), Wonderview (2018), Bay (2017), Nemo Vista (2016)

2021 FAVORITES Boys: Nevada, Viola; Girls: Rural Special, West Side Greers Ferry

2021 SLEEPERS Boys: Bradley; Girls: Emerson

MUST SEE PLAYERS Boys: Javontae Pearson (Nevada); Girls: McKenzie Jones (Kirby)

FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS TO WATCH Boys: Kirby vs. Izard County; Girls: Kirby vs. Viola

NOTEWORTHY The Kirby vs. Viola game (girls) is a rematch of last season's state championship game. ... Izard County is looking to reach the finals for the fourth consecutive season. ... All four girls' teams from 1A Region 2 are members of the 1A-2 Conference. ... Eleven of the 12 teams who were ranked in the previous Class 1A Super Six poll managed to reach the state tournament. The only team not to make it was the Marvell-Elaine boys, who were knocked out in the first round of the 1A Region 3 tournament by Mount Vernon-Enola. ... The County Line Lady Indians are in the playoffs after starting the season 1-8. ... Wonderview will get a chance at revenge against County Line in the first round. The Daredevils lost 55-52 when the teams met on Oct. 19 in the season opener. ... The Mount Vernon-Enola boys, who were a semifinalist last season, endured a seven-game losing streak at one point this season but rebounded in time to win the 1A Region 3 tournament. ... The Emerson Lady Pirates have lost just three games all season, with just one coming to a Class 1A school (Kirby).