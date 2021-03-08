2A State Tournament Capsules

CLASS 2A

WHEN Today-Monday

WHERE Melbourne High School

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Boys: England; Girls: Melbourne

PAST FIVE CHAMPIONS Boys: England (2020), England (2019), Earle (2018), Earle (2017), Earle (2016); Girls: Melbourne (2020), Melbourne (2019), Earle (2018), Quitman (2017), Earle (2016)

2021 FAVORITES Boys: Marianna, Earle; Girls: Melbourne, Salem

2021 SLEEPERS Boys: Dierks; Girls: Marmaduke

MUST SEE PLAYERS Boys: Terron Williams (Marianna); Girls: Jenna Lawrence (Melbourne)

FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS TO WATCH Boys: Mountainburg vs. Fordyce; Girls: Des Arc vs. Bigelow

NOTEWORTHY Melbourne, which has won 27 consecutive games, is gunning for its third consecutive state title. The Lady Katz won the two previous championship games by a combined 44 points. ... There will be a new boys champion after England was knocked out in the first round of regionals by the team it beat to win the title last season – Earle. ... The Quitman and Marmaduke girls are meeting in the first round after playing one another in the quarterfinals in 2020. ... The only team to beat Marianna this season was Little Rock Parkview. ... White County Central didn't play any games in November because of covid-19 protocols. ... Salem's last four losses have come to Melbourne by an average of nine points. ... Acorn's girls are 15-1 in its past 16 games. ... Caddo Hills lost to Dierks twice before finally beating the Outlaws in the 2A-South Region final. ... Cotter's two losses to Class 2A competition were to Flippin. ... Lavaca had lost two games in a row to Mountainburg and Acorn, but the Golden Arrows beat both of those teams, plus a Flippin team that had won 24 consecutive games, to win the 2A-West Region.