3A State Tournament Capsules

CLASS 3A

WHEN Today-Monday

WHERE Clinton High School

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Boys: Rivercrest, Osceola; Girls: Valley Springs, Mountain View

PAST FIVE CHAMPIONS Boys: Rivercrest, Osceola (2020), Ashdown (2019), McGehee (2018), Episcopal Collegiate (2017), Cedar Ridge (2016); Girls: Valley Springs, Mountain View (2020), Mountain View (2019), Charleston (2018), Hoxie (2017), Valley Springs (2016)

2021 FAVORITES Boys: Osceola, Bergman; Girls: Bergman, Mountain View

2021 SLEEPERS Boys: Dumas; Girls: Mayflower

MUST SEE PLAYERS Boys: Braxtyn McCuien (Mayflower); Girls: Aubrey Isbell (Mountain View)

FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS TO WATCH Boys: Dumas vs. Osceola; Girls; Centerpoint vs. Rose Bud

NOTEWORTHY Osceola and Mayflower could play each other in the quarterfinals. Those two faced off in the semifinals in 2020, in which the Seminoles held on for a 51-44 victory. ... Clinton is 1-3 vs. Harding Academy this season. The teams have a shot at playing again before the title game. ... The two reigning girls' co-champions (Mountain View, Valley Springs) could play one another Saturday. Mountain View opens against Lake Village on Tuesday, while Valley Springs plays Lamar on Thursday. ... Harding Academy didn't play its first game of the season until Dec. 28, which resulted in a 66-49 loss to Izard County. ... Ashdown won 19 of its first 20 games but are just 3-3 over its past six. ... McGehee was beaten by Dumas three times before the Owls pulled off a 46-45 victory in the 3A Region 4 championship game. ... The Bergman Lady Panthers have won 29 games in a row, the longest such streak in the state. ... Newport had won its last 14 games until losing to Harding Academy in the 3A Region 2 final.