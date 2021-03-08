5A State Tournament Capsules

CLASS 5A

WHEN Today-Monday

WHERE Hot Springs High School

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Boys: Jacksonville, West Memphis; Girls: Nettleton, Greenwood

PAST FIVE CHAMPIONS Boys: Jacksonville, West Memphis (2020), Marion (2019), Little Rock Parkview (2018), Mills (2017), Forrest City (2016); Girls: Nettleton, Greenwood (2020), Little Rock Christian (2019), Hot Springs (2018), Watson Chapel (2017), Watson Chapel (2016)

2021 FAVORITES Boys: Jonesboro, Little Rock Parkview; Girls: Greenwood, Little Rock Christian

2021 SLEEPERS Boys: Pine Bluff; Girls: Lake Hamilton

MUST SEE PLAYERS Boys: Nick Smith (Sylvan Hills); Girls: Izzy Higginbottom (Batesville)

FIRST-ROUND MATCHUPS TO WATCH Boys: Jonesboro vs. Jacksonville; Girls: Hot Springs Lakeside vs. Russellville

NOTEWORTHY Pine Bluff was the only top seed to not play in a conference tournament. The Zebras cruised to the 5A-South title with a 13-1 record in league play. ... Nettleton, which shared the Class 5A girls state title last season with Greenwood, didn't qualify for this year's field. The Lady Raiders were knocked out in the first round of the 5A-East Conference tournament by Marion. ... Both the Batesville and Greenwood girls' teams spent all year in the top spot in their respective leagues but will enter as No. 2 seeds after losing in the finals of their conference tournaments. ... The Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves own a 19-game winning streak and haven't lost since their 48-43 setback to Vilonia on Dec. 14. ... Jonesboro has won 16 consecutive games, the best among all boys' teams involved. ... The first-round game between Lake Hamilton and Vilonia in the boys bracket is a rematch from earlier in the season, won by Vilonia.