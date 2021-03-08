Baylor too much for Texas Tech

WACO, Texas -- MaCio Teague and Mark Vital had quite a senior day in a perfect ending at home for Big 12 regular champion Baylor.

Teague scored 35 points while matching a school record with 10 made three-pointers, one after an incredible save by Vital during a key run, and the No. 3 Bears finished undefeated at home for the first time in 73 years with an 88-73 win over No. 18 Texas Tech in the regular-season finale Sunday.

"Senior nights are always nervous times for coaches, because you know it's the last time your seniors are going to be the court and it's their last memories, and you want to make it a great one," Baylor Coach Scott Drew said. "If you wanted to draw it up, you couldn't draw it up any better."

Baylor had already clinched its first Big 12 title with a win at No. 6 West Virginia on Tuesday night, and won at home over No. 17 Oklahoma State on Thursday. But the Bears (21-1, 13-1 Big 12) waited until after the home finale to cut down the nets.

Jared Butler scored 18 points and Davion Mitchell 17 as Baylor finished 11-0 in the Ferrell Center, the first time going undefeated at home since going 9-0 in 1947-48.

Kyler Edwards had 18 points for Texas Tech (17-9, 9-8), which was coming off three consecutive wins at home. Kevin McCullar and Terrence Shannon Jr. both had 11.

MICHIGAN STATE 70,

NO. 2 MICHIGAN 64

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Rocket Watts scored 21 points and Aaron Henry had 18 to lead Michigan State to a victory over No. 2 Michigan.

The Spartans (15-11, 9-11 Big Ten) have won five of their last seven games. The Wolverines (19-3, 14-3) closed the regular season getting routed at home by the Fighting Illini, beating Michigan State handily to seal the Big Ten title and losing the rematch three days later.

NO. 5 IOWA 77,

NO. 25 WISCONSIN 73

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Luka Garza scored 21 points and had 16 rebounds as No. 5 Iowa defeated No. 25 Wisconsin.

Iowa (20-7, 14-6) has won seven of eight and will be the third seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Micah Potter shot 9 for 12 and scored 23 points for Wisconsin (16-11, 10-10), which has lost five of six.

NO. 9 HOUSTON 67,

MEMPHIS 64

HOUSTON -- Tramon Mark hit a long three-pointer as time expired to give No. 9 Houston a victory over Memphis.

After Memphis had tied it with 1.7 seconds left, Marcus Sasser threw the ball to midcourt where Mark picked it up. He dribbled through two Memphis defenders and launched a 35-footer off the backboard and in.

Houston mobbed Mark in a hectic scene under the basket following the win.

DeJon Jarreau had 19 points and eight rebounds, Quentin Grimes added 17 points and eight rebounds and Justin Gorham had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (21-3, 14-3 American).

Landers Nolley II scored 14 points for Memphis (15-7, 11-4).

NO. 15 TEXAS 76, TCU 64

FORT WORTH -- Andrew Jones scored 16 points while making all four of his three-pointers, and No. 15 Texas finished the regular season with a third consecutive road victory.

The added week of Big 12 games to account for covid-19 and weather postponements worked out well for the Longhorns (17-7, 11-6 Big 12). They also won at Iowa State and 15th-ranked Oklahoma to reach 9-2 away from home and 6-2 in true road games.

Matt Coleman III scored 14 points and Courtney Ramey had 13 points and six assists for Texas, which moved up to the third seed in the Big 12 tournament.

RJ Nembhard scored 13 points and Mike Miles added 12 for the Horned Frogs (12-13, 5-11).

SEC

TENNESSEE 65,

FLORIDA 54

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Victor Bailey Jr., John Fulkerson and Keon Johnson scored 14 points apiece and Tennessee rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Florida in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Tennessee (17-7, 10-7) secured the No. 4 seed and a bye into the Friday's quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Tyree Appleby (Jacksonville) had 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting and Colin Castleton added 11 points for Florida (13-9, 9-7).

MISSOURI VALLEY

NO. 20 LOYOLA CHICAGO 75,

DRAKE 65

ST. LOUIS -- Cameron Krutwig and Braden Norris scored 20 points apiece to lead No. 20 Loyola Chicago to a victory over Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Ramblers (24-4, 16-2) will be making their seventh NCAAs appearance and first since the 2018 team reached the Final Four as a No. 11 seed.

Keith Clemons added 13 points for Loyola. Tremell Murphy and D.J. Wilkins scored 20 points each for Drake (25-4, 15-3).

ATLANTIC SUN

LIBERTY 79,

NORTH ALABAMA 75

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Darius McGhee scored 21 points and eight rebounds and top-seeded Liberty held on for a victory over North Alabama in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament championship game.

Liberty (23-5), which has won 12 consecutive games, has won each of the last three ASUN regular season and tournament titles -- the first program to in conference history to do so.

Kyle Rode made 6 of 8 from the floor and finished with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Flames.

Mervin James had 16 points and eight rebounds for North Alabama (13-11)

BIG SOUTH

WINTHROP 80,

CAMPBELL 53

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- D.J. Burns scored 22 points and Winthrop took off in the second half for a victory over Campbell for its second consecutive Big South tournament championship and automatic NCAA Tournament bid.

Burns finished the first half with consecutive baskets for a six-point lead and the Eagles (23-1) made their first eight shots of the second half in running away from Campbell for their 13th championship in 17 title-game appearances.

Burns, a 6-9 sophomore, forward finished 11 of 12 from the floor with the Eagles shooting 79% in the second half and 63% overall.

Jordan Whitfield scored 18 points and Ricky Clemons 10 for Campbell (17-10).

