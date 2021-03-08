Diamond Hogs retain No. 1 spot in polls

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is college baseball’s top-ranked team for the second consecutive week.

The Razorbacks increased their lead over No. 2 Vanderbilt in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll on Monday. Arkansas edged the Commodores by two points for the top spot in the poll a week ago, but has a 20-point advantage this week.

Arkansas received 26 of 32 first-place votes in the coaches poll, which is an increase of six first-place votes over last week. Vanderbilt received the other six first-place votes this week.

The Razorbacks are expected to become a unanimous No. 1 in college baseball for the first time when the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association releases its poll later Monday. Arkansas holds the top spot in the other five major polls, including Perfect Game, which ranked the Razorbacks No. 3 a week ago.

Arkansas (10-0) swept Murray State by scores of 7-6, 11-6 and 6-0 at Baum-Walker Stadium over the weekend. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play three games at Louisiana Tech (7-3) beginning Friday.

The top five teams in this week’s coaches poll are from the SEC. Arkansas and Vanderbilt are followed in order by Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Florida. Other SEC teams ranked this week are South Carolina (8), Tennessee (14), LSU (19) and Alabama (22).

Georgia and Auburn dropped out of this week’s rankings after weekend losses.

The Razorbacks’ first three opponents of the season — Texas Tech, TCU and Texas — are ranked Nos. 7, 11 and 21, respectively. Arkansas beat all three teams at the College Baseball Showdown last month.