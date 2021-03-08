Health Department: Active covid-19 cases drop at schools across Arkansas

Kindergarten-through-12th-grade schools, as well as colleges and universities, reported overall smaller numbers in active covid-19 cases Monday as compared with numbers last week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Public school systems saw a drop of 42. There were 419 active cases of the virus among students and employees in public schools reported Monday as compared to 461 at the time of the last report on Thursday.

There were 23 active cases of the virus in private schools, down from 28 last week.

At the post-secondary level, 158 active cases were reported Monday as compared with 172 late last week.

The smaller number of active cases reported Monday come as growing numbers of Arkansans — including educators — are getting vaccinations against the contagious and potentially fatal virus. Monday’s report of 419 active cases in public school districts is about one-sixth the 2,701 active cases reported as recently as Feb. 1.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more information.