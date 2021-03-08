Highlands Pub renovation nears completion

BELLA VISTA -- Property Owners Association residents of western parts of the city will soon have in their own neighborhood a full-fledged sports bar at a familiar location.

Renovation and upgrades which began in January at Highlands Pub are ongoing, but customers are already getting a glimpse of the new features they'll get to experience at the location at the Highlands Country Club off Glasgow Road.

It's now called Highlands Pub & Patio to highlight the doubling in size of the outdoor seating area by approximately 500 square feet said Tommy Lee, the Property Owners Association director of business development.

"The environment there was kind of stale," Lee said. "We felt it needed an upgrade from the feel and look of the place and we wanted to see if we could get more people out there with a variety of additions.

"Plus, we wanted to create an interest with the locals who live on the west end of town, because this is really the only bar around."

In addition to the expanded outdoor seating, the Highlands Pub & Patio will feature new high-top tables with stools and lounge furniture. New TVs are being installed and, when all of the renovations and changes are complete in early April, there will be a total of 13 TVs, including seven 60-inch flat-screens.

"This will be more of a sports bar atmosphere," Lee said, "instead of a pub that could only seat a dozen or so."

The area is being repainted and getting new ceiling tiles. Changes also include an upgraded wine list, a new drink menu, new pub glasses and a revitalized food menu.

"The hot food options include hot dogs, brats, chili and a daily special that will be prepared at Lakepoint Restaurant and brought out in warmers," Lee said.

A game room will also include a regulation pool table, shuffleboard table, three dart boards and a bag-toss game.

Current winter hours are 1 to 7 p.m. daily and will soon expand to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week for spring and summer months.

"The patio will be a popular spot when the temperature gets warmer," Lee said. "That was kind of one of our goals, especially with covid protocols."