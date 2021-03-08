Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Hogs make top 4 for 4-star safety

by Richard Davenport | Today at 8:36 a.m.
4-star safety Myles Rowser.

ESPN 4-star safety Myles Rowser has announced his top four schools, and Arkansas is one of them.

Rowser, 6-1, 185 of Belleville, Mich., listed Arkansas, Michigan State, Alabama and Kentucky as his top schools. He did a visual visit with the Razorbacks on Feb. 6 and raved about cornerbacks coach Sam Carter.

“I can see myself playing there,” Rowser said. “Coach Carter is very up front and I think he can support me as a player. The whole staff seems genuine.”

He recorded 61 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 3 interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles as a junior. ESPN also rates him the No. 13 safety and No. 181 overall prospect in the nation for the 2022 class.

“They’re investing a lot into facilities and players,” said Rowser, who plans to visit Arkansas once the dead period is lifted.

