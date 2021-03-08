Creating a remarkable life takes grit because it requires doing quite a lot of what you don't feel like doing at all. "Feeling like it" is a luxury.

Happy birthday March 8: You're freer and more emotionally independent than ever. People feel comfortable around you because they sense that you're not basing your plan or mood on anything they do. You'll get followers and fans, clients and customers. You'll know the right investment when you see it and get handsome dividends in July.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Uncertainties and risks are inevitable parts of life. You're not one to tempt fate, nor would you run and hide instead of seizing the chance at an experience of the sort of wholesome pleasures that make your heart so vibrantly alive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Memory is subjective and unreliable. Even people raised in the same house can have vastly different memories of what happened within those walls. Today will bring up the need to account for variances of recollection.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Support can come in many forms. Today, the kind that's called for is hands-off. You believe in someone and show it by stepping back to allow them to handle things in their own way.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Many of the challenges you deal with are the same ones we all deal with. Then there's the one that's so unique to you that you sometimes feel you're the only one with it. That's not necessarily true, as you'll discover today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll find it hard to get in the swing. Maybe because you feel torn between said swing and the slide, teeter-totter or merry-go-round. Well, you know that it has to be the swing. The sooner you get into it, the higher you'll go.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Everyone has his or her personal mythology and many are reluctant to revise, even when it is not particularly flattering, useful or empowering. Flexible and forward-thinking, you see the benefit of story adaptations.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): In a typical day, dozens of problems and hundreds of ideas vie for your attention. This doesn't always stress you because you're choosy with your focus. Be even choosier. Today's peace relies on it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your mind keeps returning to a certain event, not because there is something to untangle there, but because you're now habituated to the thought process. A deliberate pattern interruption is the beginning of the fix.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The day brings a storm of possibilities and potentials. You'll know when an idea is good enough to act on because a waiting list will quickly assemble behind it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It doesn't take a fancy vocabulary or deft phrasing to communicate skillfully. You've the tools to say what's on your mind in a dozen different ways, but you choose to act it out instead — brilliant. You'll earn others' trust.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You tune in to other people's preferences because you find the differences in people fascinating. This natural proclivity also just happens to be an excellent strategy for increasing your influence.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Being accountable to certain authorities, your life got easier and better when you learned to see things the way they did. Today you'll gain insights as you alternate lenses between theirs and your own.

GRIT MOON

Creating a remarkable life takes grit because it requires doing quite a lot of what you don't feel like doing at all. Most of life's awesome experiences don't come with the package of being born. They have to be personally built. "Feeling like it" is a luxury. As the Capricorn moon likes to remind, in word and deed, motion is the bulk of emotion.

CRIB NOTES FROM EUTERPE, MUSE OF MUSIC:

1. The asteroid 27 Euterpe is part of a family of asteroids (with over four hundred members) in the inner asteroid belt.

2. The mythological Euterpe is often depicted playing a sort of flute and wearing a laurel wreath on her head.

3. Archaeologists have found and dated flutes over 40,000 years old.

4. Music activates many parts of the brain at once, including pleasure centers.

5. Victims of speech-diminishing brain damage can often sing words as lyrics that they cannot otherwise verbalize.

6. Setting facts to music is a known way to commit them to enduring memory, which is why we learn our ABCs this way.

7. Music is the fastest shortcut to a range of emotions. Tears, chills, fears, triumph, celebration, euphoria and so much more can be evoked with but a few notes.

8. Learning to play music alters the brain. Scientists have found detectable differences in the brains of musicians versus non-musicians.

9. In hopes of representing humanity to passing space aliens, a large variety of musical selections have been launched into space including recordings of Bach, bagpipes and Chuck Berry.

10. Your life is your song. Sing out!

CELEBRITY PROFILES

From Fifth Harmony to a chart-topping solo career, Camila Cabello is a multiplatinum selling Pisces born when Mercury and Venus were also in this soulful sign of sensitives. The artistic Pisces vibes are offset by a seriously grounded moon and Neptune in the sign of moguls. That Capricorn energy is a dreamy balance, as it adds the grit and determination needed for artistic stamina.