Jacksonville/North Pulaski assistant superintendent takes position with Fort Smith schools

Tiffany Bone, assistant superintendent in the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District, is moving to the Fort Smith School District to be the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, effective July 1.

Superintendent Terry Morawski announced Bone’s selection Monday.

“We are delighted that Dr. Bone will be joining the FSPS team,” he said in a prepared statement. "She comes to our district with more than 25 years of teaching and administrative experience, and is highly recommended by those she has worked with.”

Bone, 50, was cited by the 15,000-student Fort Smith system for her focus on “ensuring that every learner is healthy, safe, engaged, supported and challenged,” and that “when they leave school they have a plan for earning, and [are] equipped with relevant skills to earn a family sustaining income.”

Bone’s decision to leave the 3,700 fledgling Jacksonville system comes just a week after Jacksonville/North Pulaski Superintendent Bryan Duffie was selected and accepted an offer to be deputy superintendent and superintendent-elect of the Alma School District, effective July 1.

Duffie and Bone make up the top-level administrative team in the Jacksonville district. Previously, Gregory Hodges served with Bond as an assistant superintendent but left the job late last year for personal reasons and the vacancy was not filled.

In addition to her work in Jacksonville, Bone has been an assistant superintendent in the Pine Bluff School District and as a principal in the Bryant School District. While she was completing her doctorate in educational leadership at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, she worked as a visiting professor and principal coach. Her work experience is in curriculum development, educational administration, professional development, data analysis, career and technical education, and strategic planning.

Bone has a bachelor’s, master's and education specialist credentials from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia.