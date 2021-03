One person was shot and killed at a North Little Rock family restaurant, a North Little Rock police spokesman said.

The shooting at the Chuck E. Cheese, 4120 Landers Road, happened some time around 8 p.m., officer Joe Green said. Police were initially called to the scene for a disturbance call that became a shots-fired call.

Green said at 9:30 p.m. detectives were on the scene. He said he did not have any more information on the victim or the nature of the shooting.