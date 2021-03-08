Police make arrest in killing at North Little Rock pizzeria

North Little Rock police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a 32-year-old woman at around 8 p.m. Sunday at the Chuck E. Cheese on Landers Road, according to a Monday afternoon news release.

Marlon Marbley Jr., 21, from Little Rock surrendered to detectives at 12:30 p.m. Monday and was charged with capital murder.

When officers arrived on scene Sunday night, they found a woman, who was identified as Christina Clay, 32, of White Hall, on the ground in front of the doors of the business. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

Investigators found out that Clay had been attending a birthday party at the Chuck E. Cheese for her girlfriend’s 2-year-old son. During the party, Clay and Marbley, the father of the 2-year-old, got into an argument, the news release stated. Clay and several other individuals went outside to smoke and talk.

Marbley and another man exited the business and began an argument with Clay. During the disturbance, Marbley pulled out a black semi-automatic pistol and began to point it at Clay, according to the news release.

Marbley's family and friends who were outside began pushing Marbley in an attempt to get him to leave the area. He refused and ran towards Clay as she was walking back inside the business, according to the news release. Once Marbley was within a few feet of Clay, he began to shoot, striking her multiple times. Marbley then fled the area in his vehicle.

After his arrest Marbley was transported to the Pulaski County jail where he is being held without bond pending his initial appearance, according to the news release.

