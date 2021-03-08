Police: Man shot near Little Rock residence

A man was shot Saturday night near a Little Rock residence, police said.

Officers responded to 2201 Boulevard Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, officers found shell casings between Boulevard Avenue and Jackson Street, police said.

Police said it appeared there had been two separate shooters in that intersection.

Police also found a black handgun located under a chair at a Boulevard Avenue residence and bullet holes along the exterior of the home.

Witnesses told police they saw two females and two males in two separate vehicles and one car drove off, according to the report.

Witnesses said a female was yelling for help to get a man who was believed to have been hit in the front seat of the other car, the report states.

Officers were advised of a gunshot victim at UAMS Medical Center while they were still on scene, police said. An officer responded to the hospital to speak with the victim and witnesses.

No further information is available at this time.