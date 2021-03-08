Super Quiz: Numbers

In Western society, what number is regarded as unlucky?

Our system of numbers uses 10 numeric symbols called --------.

What year is written as MMXX in Roman numerals?

What digit was not represented in the original Roman numeral system?

What is the minimum age to be eligible to serve as U.S. president?

What is the term for the part of a fraction shown above the line?

Term for the number 1 followed by 100 zeros.

How many years make up a millennium?