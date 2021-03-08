State police: Hot Spring County man killed in exchange of gunfire with deputies

State police are investigating a Dallas County officer-involved shooting that left a Hot Spring County man dead Sunday night, state police said.

Two sheriff’s deputies on patrol in Sparkman at 8:50 p.m. Sunday initiated a traffic stop involving a truck driven by 43-year-old Joel R. Weldon, state police said.

Weldon fled from deputies who pursued the truck north along County Road 232, according to a news release from state police.

During the pursuit, Weldon reportedly stopped and began firing a gun at the deputies, leading to an exchange of gunfire with one deputy, authorities said.

The pursuit continued as Weldon drove towards County Road 235, where he later stopped and was ordered to show his hands, according to the release. Weldon did not comply and one deputy fired into the truck, the release states.

State police said Weldon then exited the vehicle, still armed, and began walking away before collapsing.

Deputies began to render aid while waiting for an ambulance, state police said. Weldon was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Division with state police will submit an investigation file to the Dallas County prosecuting attorney, who will determine if the use of deadly force was consistent with state laws, the release states.