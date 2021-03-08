The Nation in Brief

U.S. aims to revive Afghan-Taliban talks

WASHINGTON -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken is proposing a series of steps to help jumpstart Afghanistan's stalled peace process between the government and Taliban, according to a letter from Blinken to Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani published Sunday by Afghanistan's TOLONews.

The letter calls for bringing the two sides together for a U.N.-facilitated conference with foreign ministers and envoys from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India and the United States "to discuss a unified approach to supporting peace in Afghanistan."

Blinken also calls for holding talks between the Afghan government and Taliban in a senior-level meeting in Turkey in the coming weeks to hammer out a revised proposal for a 90-day reduction in violence. The secretary of state has also called on special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad to share with both the Afghan government and Taliban written proposals to help accelerate discussions, according to the TOLONews report.

Blinken also made clear in the letter that President Joe Biden's administration continues to consider a "full withdrawal" of the roughly 2,500 U.S. troops in the country by the May 1 deadline negotiated by President Donald Trump's administration.

The State Department declined to comment on the TOLONews report.

"We have not made any decisions about our force posture in Afghanistan after May 1," the State Department said in a statement. "All options remain on the table."

Search on for new Capitol Police chief

WASHINGTON -- The board that oversees the U.S. Capitol Police is beginning a search for a permanent police chief, a person familiar with the matter said, as the fallout from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol continues.

Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has faced scrutiny from Capitol Hill leaders and congressional committees over law enforcement failures that allowed thousands of rioters to overtake police officers during the insurrection.

The search for the permanent leader of the force, which has more than 2,300 sworn officers and civilian employees, will be nationwide, and while Pittman can apply for the position, she is not guaranteed it, according to the person, who had direct knowledge of the search. This person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies are trying to determine the best way to secure the Capitol over the long term. Officials last week quibbled over requesting that National Guard reinforcements remain in the District of Columbia and whether to remove the massive fence that has encircled the Capitol grounds since January.

The Capitol Police Board, which includes the House and Senate sergeants at arms and the Architect of the Capitol, is charged with oversight of the police force.

Golden Globes sponsor vows diversity

Facing heightened scrutiny around its membership and practices, the group behind the Golden Globe Awards says that it is committed to immediate "transformational change" and reforms.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in a statement Saturday that it would focus on adding Black and other underrepresented members to its organization in addition to increasing transparency around its operations.

The group outlined initial steps that it will take over the next 60 days, including hiring independent experts to audit its bylaws and membership requirements, engaging in outreach to add Black professionals to the organization and hiring an independent law firm to review its policies and to set up a confidential way for individuals to report violations.

In the lead-up to the 2021 Golden Globes last weekend, a series of exposes in the Los Angeles Times and the New York Times gave the group an unflattering spotlight for its lack of Black members and financial practices, leading to widespread criticism from those in the entertainment industry. Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler called for change on the broadcast, as did award winners of the night such as Jane Fonda and Dan Levy. Three Press Association members took the stage during the low-rated show to acknowledge the controversy.

Georgia officer dragged by vehicle

ATLANTA -- A Georgia State Patrol trooper suffered a head injury after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop, authorities said.

The trooper pulled over a vehicle for a broken tail light Saturday night, Georgia State Patrol spokesperson Franka Young told news outlets. The trooper smelled marijuana and the driver was detained.

The trooper went back to the vehicle to speak with the passenger. The passenger reportedly climbed over the center console into the driver's seat and drove away, dragging the trooper.

The trooper fell from the vehicle and hit his head on the asphalt. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The vehicle was later found but the passenger wasn't immediately located. The original driver was taken into custody for a drug offense.

--Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports