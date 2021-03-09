ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Virtual speakers to provide learning opportunities over multiple subjects

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

'Overnight Code'

Authors David Montague and Paige Bowers will discuss their new book, "Overnight Code: The Life of Raye Montague, the Woman Who Revolutionized Naval Engineering," about Montague's mother, a U.S. Navy "hidden figure," virtually via Zoom (as listed on UALR's events page), 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday. KLRT, Fox 16, anchor Donna Terrell will moderate. "Admission" is free. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Downtown Center and the Center for Arkansas History and Culture are co-hosts. Raye Montague, an internationally registered professional engineer with the U.S. Navy, is credited with creating the first computer-generated rough draft of a U.S. naval ship.

Art history symposium

Alison Kettering, professor emerita of art at Carleton College, will give a lecture titled "Black in Rembrandt's Time: The Culture of Race in 17th Century Dutch Art," at 6 p.m. Friday, March 12, via Zoom. It's the keynote presentation for the 31st annual Arkansas College Art History Symposium, Wednesday-Friday, hosted this year by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The three-day virtual art history symposium also features 11 presentations by students at UALR, the University of Central Arkansas, Arkansas State University and Henderson State University. A complete schedule is available at tinyurl.com/y4b69z7w.

Join in the Zoom presentations at ualr-edu.zoom.us/j/83625901230#success. Register for the keynote address at tinyurl.com/n3cfudrw.

Historic prize

Charles Bolton, professor emeritus and former chairman of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock history department, has won the 2020 Booker Worthen Literary Prize for his book, "Fugitivism: Escaping Slavery in the Lower Mississippi Valley, 1820-1860."

The prize goes each year to the best work, fiction or nonfiction, by an author living in Arkansas.

Bolton retired from UALR in 2009 and serves on the editorial board of the Arkansas Historical Quarterly.

The prize was established in 1999 in the memory of William Booker Worthen, a member of the Central Arkansas Library System Board of Trustees for 22 years and part of the family that controlled Worthen Bank, which created an endowment that funds the award.

Speaker series

Author and cultural critic Roxane Gay kicks off the Central Arkansas Library System's 2021 Speaker Series schedule with a virtual talk titled Crowdsource Series: Roxane with one N, 6:30 p.m. April 29. The talk will be this year's Betsey Wright program, honoring the founder and former executive director of the National Women's Education Fund and chief of staff for former Gov. Bill Clinton.

The rest of the lineup:

◼️ Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m.: Broadcast journalist Tom Llamas delivers the J.N. Heiskell program from the library's Ron Robinson Theater, 100 Rock St., Little Rock. The program honors the late Arkansas Gazette editor J.N. Heiskell, a longtime member of the library's board of trustees.

◼️ Oct. 23, 8 p.m., Charles Yu, author of four novels, delivers the Fred K. Darragh program (virtual). Darragh served on the library system board, as chairman of the Arkansas State Library Board, and as a delegate to the White House Conference on Libraries.

Visit cals.org/speaker-series.

Rogers anniversary

To mark the 140th anniversary of the city of Rogers, the Rogers Historical Museum is sponsoring a digital photograph contest, "Rogers Life in 2021," March 15-April 23. Enter by submitting up to three original photographs taken within the Rogers city limits since Jan. 1, capturing what life in Rogers is like in 2021, online at rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

The museum will announce the winning photograph May 10 at that website, and on its Facebook and Instagram pages. The winning photo will go on display at the museum as part of a commemorative permanent exhibit, "Rogers Through the Eye of the Lens: 140 Years of History in Photographs," featuring snapshots from 1881 onward.

The winner and up to nine finalists will have a 4-by-6-inch print of their photo placed inside the Rogers 140th Anniversary Time Capsule. The time capsule ceremony will take place at the newly completed Railyard Park at 2 p.m. June 5 as part of a Founder's Day event. Submissions of short, written reflections of what living in Rogers is like to them in 2021 for the time capsule, to be opened in 2081 for the Rogers Bicentennial celebration, are due by May 10, online or by mail (all written submissions must be 200 or fewer words and typed on an 8.5-by-11-inch sheet of paper): Time Capsule Committee, 322 S. Second Street, Rogers, AR 72756.

Call (479) 621-1154 or visit rogershistoricalmuseum.org/Rogers140th for complete contest rules and information on how to enter.