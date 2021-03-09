Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Fayetteville's Isaiah Sategna commits to Aggies

by Richard Davenport | Today at 10:53 a.m.
Fayetteville wide receiver Isaiah Sategna (1) runs the ball during the third quarter of Fayetteville's 35-17 loss to North Little Rock on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at North Little Rock High School. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Fayetteville High School wide receiver Isaiah Sategna has committed to Texas A&M.

Sategna, 5-11, 170 pounds, announced a top 10 of Arkansas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Southern Cal, Baylor, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Missouri and South Carolina on March 2.

He is also one of the top track and field prospects in the nation. Sategna is MileSplit's No. 4 prospect in the nation for the 2022 class.

He recorded personal bests of 10.80 seconds in the 100 meters, 21.93 in the 200 and 49.93 in the 400. Sategna had bests of 14.61 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and 37.67 in the 300-meter hurdles.

Sategna’s father is Arkansas track assistant Mario Sategna. His father and mother, Dahlia, ran track under Texas A&M track and field coach Pat Henry at LSU.

