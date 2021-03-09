Grown: How to get a copy of an Arkansas birth certificate or other vital records

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

Arkansans seeking a copy of their birth certificate or other vital records can look to the state Department of Health for assistance, no matter which county the event occurred in. Here are the basics on how to get copies of vital records.

Types of records

Documents available through the vital records office of the Department of Health include:

• Birth certificates

• Death certificates

• Marriage records

• Divorce records

Records on marriages and divorces available from the health department are called coupons. They are abbreviated versions of marriage and divorce paperwork filed with county records offices, according to Department of Health spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill.

The coupon is not a replacement marriage certificate, which must be obtained from county clerks’ offices.

[More from Grown: How to get a marriage license in Arkansas + other wedding paperwork]

Cost of records

Birth certificate: $12.00 for the first copy and $10.00 for each additional copy ordered at the same time

Death certificate: $10.00 for the first copy and $8.00 for each additional copy ordered at the same time

Marriage coupon: $10.00 per copy

Divorce coupon: $10.00 per copy

How to order records

There are four different ways to order records from the health department.

Online

Records can be requested via this website. A $5.00 standard processing fee and a $1.85 non-refundable identity verification fee will be charged.

By mail

To obtain a record by mail, fill out this form for a birth certificate, this form for a death certificate, this form for a marriage record and this form for a divorce record. Mail the form with a check or money order plus a copy of a valid ID (here is the list of options).

The order can be sent to Arkansas Department of Health Vital Records, Slot 44, 4815 W. Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205.

By phone

Orders can be placed by phone at (866) 209-9482. Fees must be paid by credit or debit card.

Walk-in

Records can be obtained by walking into the Arkansas Department of Health’s vital records office. The office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and is located at 4815 W. Markham St. in Little Rock.

Visit the Arkansas Department of Health vital records website for additional information on obtaining vital records.