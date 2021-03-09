DEAR READERS: Want to know the most up-to-date figures on covid-19? Look up the Covid Data Tracker on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website (www.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker).

Here you'll find statistics on cases by age, race, gender and location, the cases in the last 30 days, deaths and vaccines administered, among lots of other information. Check it out. Not out of fear, but to be informed.

And, as always, keep following the covid protocols: frequent handwashing, social distancing (keep 6 feet away from others), wear a mask and stay home if you feel sick.

DEAR HELOISE: I was disappointed in your advice this week (Jan. 26) to those incurring bank overdraft charges. It seemed to be offering them comfort against the "evil banking industry." I wish that, instead, you had written about the reality.

The reality is that when a checking account is opened, the account holder agrees to the bank's terms and is issued a check register in which to record transactions. The account holder, therefore, has the means to know the account's balance.

A transaction against an account without sufficient funds is a request that the bank advance its depositor's funds without collateral. The function of the overdraft fee is to cover the cost for advancing funds, to compensate for the funds that may never be repaid, and to encourage perpetrators to change their ways.

-- Sandy in Ventura, Calif.

DEAR READER: You're right. Personal accountability is an important factor in responsible financial management. Thanks for your email.

DEAR HELOISE: When I'm giving driving directions to someone, I always reference a landmark (a restaurant, store, the Alamo or the Tower of The Americas here in San Antonio) instead of a street name whenever possible. In my experience, people can relate better to a landmark than a street name.

-- Helen T. in San Antonio

DEAR READERS: Since it's looking like masks will be here for a while, it's time to emphasize those eyes. Groomed, neat eyebrows (a pro grooming might be a good first step), pretty bright eyeshadows and liners, lush lashes (maybe a subtle colored mascara), eye redness tamed and any undereye darkness concealed.

There's something about being put together that makes the day go better.

