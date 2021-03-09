Happy birthday (Mar. 9): In the manner of opening a high window and making it rain with what you believe to be dollar bill equivalents, every day you'll give several small gifts. But these are not dollars; they are seeds, and they are worth more than you can imagine.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Everyone has strengths and weaknesses. You'll be better off ignoring what you're bad at and maximizing your gifts. Put time into building your talent and your weaknesses become a moot point.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll find the proclamations of internet posts quite suspect. People put forth the face they want the world to see. The only way to know the inside of a person or relationship is to experience the inside of one's own being and life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your options can seem limited, but they are perfect for now. If you had any more, it would be confusing and hard to choose. Focus on the best choice you can make and from the next vantage point, you'll see much more.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll feel like you could use a break, and you're just the one to give it to yourself. Design it as you would any event you were throwing for a loved one — with care and attention to detail.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Can you judge a book by its cover? That's debatable. But most readers would agree that you can't judge a book by its movie. Today's options include a long route and the Hollywood version, two entirely different experiences.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Once you decide to serve someone, you do it with full attention, paying special notice to the person's preferences and how they need a thing to be done. Then you give it without being asked. This is what will set you apart now.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When a thing is chased, it runs. This is why you don't chase and instead focus on building attraction. Figuring out how to make a thing better is incredibly satisfying to you, and it pays off, too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You crave the excitement and satisfaction that comes from increasing your knowledge. And the beautiful thing about learning in the current age is that there is almost always a low-cost version, so shop around.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If a thing can't be proved, why argue if it's true or false? There's a good reason: The argument isn't about its topic; rather, it's about the dynamic and status of those in the fight.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There are many ways to discuss problems, or not discussing and hoping they go away. Be brave and proactive. The adage "Tell me early, I'm your friend. Tell me late, I'm your critic" will apply.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sacrifice, by definition, is a loss. But when you sacrifice for love, it will be impossible to lose. Because no matter what you lay down at the altar of love, the act of giving makes you richer.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Some people think you should suffer for art/love/work, and some don't think so and are still successful by all accounts. Really, this will go down according to your beliefs, so you may as well believe in an enjoyable direction.

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY FOR GOODNESS

With the moon, Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn all rolling forward through Aquarius, seize the powerful opportunity to do some good. To be “chill” and spontaneous is to leave too much to chance. It will be easier to act from the heart to connect and protect people after you’ve found out, worked out and fleshed out your purpose.

CRIB NOTES FROM ERATO, MUSE OF POETRY:

1. The asteroid 62 Erato is located on the outer region of the asteroid belt.

2. Many Greek poets invoked the help and favor of Erato at the beginning of their works.

3. Though all the muses were proclaimed lovely, Erato was considered particularly easy on the eyes and is often depicted with roses, a lyre and turtledoves.

4. Throughout history, poetry has had numerous and varied uses that include recording history, creating mythology, worship, seduction, fictionalizing, teaching, love and more.

5. First came poetry. Then came writing.

6. Poetry is sometimes mistakenly dismissed as whimsical and unimportant when, in actuality, it is vital to the understanding of how language and symbolic systems work.

7. Rhymes are a particular sort of pleasure. They set up a linguistic expectation that, when fulfilled, produces a satisfaction that can range from mild relief to intellectual thrill.

8. Poetry is widely considered therapeutic for the unique way we can process our senses, experiences and emotions through poetic verse.

9. There’s a form of fortunetelling called rhapsodomancy in which fortunes are divined by a passage of poetry picked at random.

10. Neurologist Sigmund Freud said, “Everywhere I go I find that a poet has been there before me.” Journalist Edgar Watson Howe said, “A poem is no place for an idea.” Who do you think was right?

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Pisces is the sign of dreamy imagination, blithe spirit and deep empathy — qualities that Pisces actress Juliette Binoche brings to every project, from “The English Patient” to “Godzilla” and beyond. Binoche has natal Mercury and Mars in Pisces, adding to the ethereal innocence she radiates at every age. Look for Binoche in the upcoming film project “Together Now,” directed by a diverse and international group of female filmmakers.