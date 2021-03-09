Lady Patriots open with big upset

For the second year in a row, the No. 4 seed from the 5A-East Conference upset a top seed in the Class 5A state tournament.

Sophomore forward Kiera Neal turned in 18 points as Marion (11-15) bounced back from a halftime deficit to knock off Little Rock Christian 60-54 in double overtime in the first round Monday at Trojan Arena in Hot Springs.

Last year, Mountain Home was seeded fourth from the 5A-East when it beat the 5A-West No. 1 Vilonia 49-43 on Day 1. Marion followed in the Lady Bombers' footsteps by shocking a previously red-hot Little Rock Christian team that had cruised to the 5A-Central title.

The Lady Patriots also got 10 points, 12 rebounds and 6 blocks from junior forward Daedrianna Cail and 12 points from senior Santia Robinson to advance to Friday's quarterfinals against the winner of Wednesday's game between Hot Springs Lakeside and Russellville.

Marion trailed 24-17 at the half but charged back over the final two quarters.

"We played hard together as a team," Neal said following her team's victory. "We gelled together and we pushed through, even when [we] weren't getting good calls and were making mistakes. In the first half, I was being nervous, I wasn't really ready for it. But my coach got on to me.

"I figured out to myself that if we wanted to [advance], then I've got to dig hard, dig deeper and play better than what I was playing in the first half."

Marion surged ahead and eventually held a 44-40 lead with less than 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Lady Patriots had a chance to extend its margin in regulation but missed key free throws, which allowed Little Rock Christian (23-2) to stay close. Marion led 45-42, but Lady Warrior junior guard Ashton Elley drilled a three-pointer just before the horn to send the game into overtime.

Little Rock Christian senior forward Wynter Rogers had a shot to win it in the first overtime but missed a shot at the buzzer.

Rogers finished with a game-high 27 points and Elley had 17 points for the Lady Warriors, who also saw their 18-game winning streak snapped.

JONESBORO 52, BEEBE 35

Destiny Thomas scored 19 points as Jonesboro (20-6) jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back.

Ereauna Hardaway added seven points for the Golden Hurricane, who led 21-14 at the half.

Joey Babel tossed in a team-high 11 points for Beebe (11-19).

CLASS 3A

BERGMAN 38, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 32

Kara Ponder scored 15 points to help Bergman (36-1) survive in the opening round.

Maddi Holt followed with nine points for the Lady Panthers, who led 16-14 at halftime and made just three baskets in the second halfbut, with none occurring in the fourth quarter. But Class 3A's top-ranked team took advantage of their opportunities at the foul line, hitting 18 of 32 free throws for the game compared to just 3 of 6 for their counterpoints.

Ponder alone was 6 of 8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.

Avery Marsh ended with 16 points for Episcopal Collegiate (21-7).

MAYFLOWER 41, ELKINS 30

Jenna McMillen scored a game-high 21 points for Mayflower (22-5), which won despite making just two field goals in the second half.

McMillen scored 13 of the Lady Eagles' 14 points after halftime, with nine of those coming from the foul line. Karley Brown scored nine points and Kamiah Turner added eight points for Mayflower,

Tiara Jackson had 14 points to lead Elkins (13-9).

CLASS 2A

MELBOURNE 77, RIVERSIDE 26

Kenley McCarn scored 11 of her game-high 25 points in the second quarter as Melbourne (29-1) dominated on its home court.

Jenna Lawrence added 21 points, including 15 in the first quarter, and Kiley Webb finished with nine points for the two-time defending state champions, who trailed 4-0 early in the first quarter before ripping off the next 22 points. The Lady Katz eventually led 43-11 at halftime.

Amber Courtney and Mackenzie Thomas had five points apiece to lead Riverside (18-14).

QUITMAN 60, MARMADUKE 56

Quitman (16-8) got 27 points from Silver Mulliniks to hold off a fourth-quarter rally and keep its season alive.

Macy Broadway added 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs, who led 30-19 at the half but trailed 50-44 at one point in the second half.

Bean Hoffman had 25 points and Heidi Robinson finished with 13 points for Marmaduke (30-6), which came in as the top seed from the 2A-North.

CLASS 1A

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 58, LEAD HILL 30

Kenlie Roby had 15 of her 24 points in the opening quarter to power Mount Vernon-Enola (26-4) to a blowout victory.

Brooke Adcock finished with 10 points and Kassidy McJunkins tallied eight for the Lady Warhawks, who led 45-25 after three quarters.

Kelsey Rogers scored 14 points and Bella Huebner contributed nine points for Lead Hill (17-20), which was in a 31-14 hole at the break.

KINGSTON 55, WONDERVIEW 52, OT

Renee Pittman scored seven points in overtime, including the go-ahead jumper with 14.8 seconds left in the game, to lift Kingston (22-7).

Hannah Johnson had 21 points, Pittman poured in 15 points and Mellia Johnson tossed in 12 points for the Lady Yellowjackets.

Audrey Beck tallied 19 points, Emmy Lou Duvall followed with 15 points and Layla Terry scored 14 points for Wonderview (15-9).