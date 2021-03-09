Sections
Little Rock police search for man accused of shooting at wife

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 1:56 p.m.
Ralph Smith, 36, is wanted by Little Rock police for allegedly shooting at his estranged wife.

Little Rock police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of shooting at his estranged wife, police said Tuesday.

Police responded to 3303 Whitfield St. just before 1 a.m. Friday for a criminal mischief report, according to an incident report from police.

Officers made contact with a woman who said her estranged husband, Ralph Smith, 36, had been trying to contact her by phone and she wasn’t answering, the report states.

The woman told officers she was in a back bedroom of the house, when she heard an air conditioning unit being pulled out, and she saw her husband, police said.

Smith brandished a black revolver, firing at least one shot through the window, according to the report. Smith is believed to have then fled on foot, the report states.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

