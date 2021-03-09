LR Parkview cruises in opener

There would be no letdown for Little Rock Parkview on Monday afternoon.

The Patriots outscored Greene County Tech 29-9 in the second quarter to sprint away to an 80-38 victory in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament at Trojan Arena in Hot Springs.

Junior forward Cam Wallace scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Parkview (21-3), which was coming off an emotional 51-49 victory over Sylvan Hills to win the 5A-Central title three days earlier. But after a back-and-forth first quarter, the Patriots flipped the switch with their defense in the second to break away from the fourth-seeded team from the 5A-East.

"These guys were chomping at the bit to get out here and have an opportunity to try and compete for a state championship," Parkview Coach Scotty Thurman said. "We wanted to make sure we didn't leave any doubt."

Freshman forward Dallas Thomas finished the game with 15 points and five rebounds, while senior guard Coran Littrell had 11 points and five rebounds for the Patriots, who took a 63-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

Parkview, looking to win its first state title since 2018, has lost just twice since Jan. 8 and will have three days off before returning to the floor Friday against either Lake Hamilton or Vilonia.

Benji Goodman scored 14 points and Jared Noel had 12 points for Greene County Tech (15-10).

JONESBORO 62, JACKSONVILLE 57, 2OT

The 5A-East champions outpointed the No. 4 team from the 5A-Central 11-6 in the second overtime to avoid a first-round upset.

Keylin McBride drilled six three-pointers and scored 27 points while Kavon Pointer and Jesse Washington scored 12 points each for Jonesboro (22-3). The Golden Hurricane didn't take the lead for good until McBride's three-point play with 3:25 to go in the game.

McBride hit one of two free throws with six seconds left in regulation to tie it at 46-46. He later had a chance to win it in the first overtime, but his 22-footer with one second remaining missed the mark.

T.J. Stewart had 14 points and Christian Moore tossed in 13 points for Jacksonville (9-15).

CLASS 3A

LAMAR 64, BERGMAN 57

Jerron Massengale had 17 of his 23 points in a key second-quarter push as Lamar (20-7) stunned the top seed from Region 1.

Bradlee Kemp powered in 24 points for the Warriors, who held a 27-14 edge in the second quarter to take a 42-30 lead after two quarters. Dylan Mize ended with nine points for Lamar, which came in as the fourth-place team from Region 3. The Warriors will play either Glen Rose or Newport on Friday.

Asher Fultz led the way with 16 points for Bergman (29-4), which came in having won 15 games in a row and was within 58-54 with 1:39 left in the game. Elijah Royce scored 15 points and Walker Patton finished with 14 points for the Panthers.

MAYFLOWER 49, ELKINS 40

Braxtyn McCuien scored 18 points for Mayflower (24-3), which has won six of its last seven games.

Westin Pickell totaled 13 points for the Eagles as they battled back from a 20-18 deficit at the half.

Elkins (14-10) was led by Kane Johnson's 15 points and Aiden Underdown's 10 points.

CLASS 2A

WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 55, RECTOR 47

Dillan Hopkins delivered 18 points for White County Central (23-7), which outscored its foes 16-7 in the second quarter to open up a cushion it would hold for the remainder of the game.

Blake Dickerson added 11 points, Drew House finished with 10 points and Edwin Rodriguez ended with eight points for the Bears, who led 32-23 at halftime and 41-29 after the third quarter.

Cooper Rabjohn had 14 points, Lane Stucks scored 10 and Kameron Jones added 9 more points for Rector (16-8).

MARIANNA 70, CEDAR RIDGE 35

Terron Williams scored 20 points as Class 2A No. 1 Marianna (18-1) won comfortably in the first round.

Kylan Bradley finished with 13 points and Markese Bolden added 12 points for the Trojans, winners of their last 18 games. Marianna led 38-16 at halftime.

Hunter McKinney had 14 pints and Michael Smart contributed 10 points for Cedar Ridge (9-15).

CLASS 1A

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 82, LEAD HILL 68

Adam Felton erupted for 41 points to carry Mount Vernon-Enola (15-14), which continued its late-season push.

The Warhawks led just 37-33 but by the 7:55 mark of the fourth quarter, had built a 60-51 lead. Mount Vernon-Enola has now won four of its past five games, including all three during last week's Region 3 tournament.

Nick Herring had 15 points and Kyler Chapman scored 12 points for the Warhawks.

Cody Paul scored 23 points, 16 of which came in the first half, and Pierce Marshall had 10 points for Lead Hill (21-17).

THE NEW SCHOOL 58, BRINKLEY 51

The New School (37-3) picked up its first state tournament victory in the school's three-year history by staving off a late rally.

Evan Goldman scored 20 points for the Cougars, who led 42-27 early in the fourth quarter.