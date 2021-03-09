Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bella Vista

• Colin Upton, 33, of 13 Donington Lane was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Upton was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Joshua Howard Turley, 45, of 1001 N. Walton Blvd. was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, and distributing, possessing, viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Turley was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Lewis White, 40, of 131 N. Lewis Ave. was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. White was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Amy Jones, 42, of 292 N. Double Springs Road was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Jeremiah Little, 34, of 716 S. College Ave. was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Little was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Greenland

• Bennett Souheaver, 37, of 405 W. Circle Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Souheaver was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

• Hector Soto, 29, of 1704 Union Drive was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Soto was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Morris Lawson, 59, of 2961 N. Clark Road in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons. Lawson was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Sean Layman, 68, of 8643 Stoner Lane in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with criminal impersonation. Layman was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.