(Number) 8 is great

FAYETTEVILLE -- Nolan Richardson is glad to see the University of Arkansas basketball team back in the top 10 nationally.

"I certainly enjoyed our teams being ranked most all the time we were there," Richardson said Monday. "It's wonderful to see the team come back and post the kind of numbers to get a top 10 ranking again."

The Razorbacks (21-5, 13-4 SEC) are No. 8 in The Associated Press poll released on Monday.

It's the first top 10 ranking for Arkansas in 26 years, since the 1994-95 Razorbacks coached by Richardson finished runner-up to UCLA in the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas returned every starter from its 1994 national championship team and opened the 1994-95 season ranked No. 1 and stayed in the AP poll the entire season.

The Razorbacks were ranked as low as No. 12 in 1994-95 and were No. 6 when they lost to the No. 1 Bruins 87-78 in Seattle to fall one victory shy of winning a second consecutive national championship.

Arkansas was nationally ranked in 11 of Richardson's 17 seasons as coach from 1986-2002, including consecutive seasons from 1989-90 through 1998-99.

Eric Musselman has led the Razorbacks to a top 10 ranking in his second season as coach. He also led Nevada to a top 10 ranking during the 2018-19 season.

"I've been very impressed with the way Musselman's team has performed and how well they've played," Richardson said. "He's doing a magnificent job. The program is in good hands.

"I certainly enjoy watching them play and the way they really get after folks. They're a fun bunch to watch.

"They cover the floor defensively and they execute on the offensive end. They're double-edged. They seem to really share the ball among each other and make good decisions."

The Razorbacks have won eight consecutive games since losing at Oklahoma State 81-77 and will take an 11-game conference winning streak into the SEC Tournament, where they open on Friday night against the winner of Thursday night's Missouri-Georgia game.

Seven different players have led Arkansas in scoring during its SEC winning streak, which is the Razorbacks' longest in regular-season play since they won their final 11 games in 1994.

"Musselman's got a lot of guys who can knock down shots," Richardson said. "It's big that they have more than one guy that can beat you."

Richardson said while he likes the Razorbacks' balance, they also have a star player in 6-6 freshman guard Moses Moody.

"I'm not so sure Moses isn't the best player in the country when you look at all the things he can do," Richardson said. "This kid can do everything. You put his whole package together, and he's dynamite.

"If I had to vote for best player, he'd be in the top two or three that I've seen, and I watch a lot of basketball."

Moody is averaging 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals.

"I call him 'The Fixer,' because he can fix your offense, he can fix your defense, he can fix your rebounding," Richardson said. "If somebody's in the wrong spot on the floor, he ends up filling that hole.

"His movement, that's a gift. This young man has been blessed with knowledge of the game. He's got a great basketball IQ.

"Not only is he good physically, but he's good mentally. He's very alert."

Richardson said freshman guard Davonte "Devo" Davis, who has started the last eight games, also has stood out to him.

"I really like the Davis kid," Richardson said. "He's a workaholic. He's tough, tough, tough.

"To me, he's one of their better players that's not talked about a lot. He's under the radar. He's better than most people realize."

Musselman has blended a playing rotation that includes three senior graduate transfers in Justin Smith, Jalen Tate and Vance Jackson; two transfers who redshirted last season in JD Notae and Connor Vanover; three freshmen in Moody, Davis and Jaylin Williams; and returnee Desi Sills.

"The thing Musselman has done is recruit the players that fit his system and then have them be able to see the game through his eyes," Richardson said. "As long as he keeps doing that, he's going to be in the hunt for something every year."

Alabama, which is ranked No. 7 and won its first conference regular-season championship since 2002, is the No. 1 seed going into the SEC Tournament. Arkansas is the No. 2 seed.

The Razorbacks won their only SEC Tournament title in 2000.

"Arkansas has got a super chance to win the SEC Tournament," Richardson said. "I've watched Alabama, and I think they've got a good team.

"But if I had to pick, I'd go with the Razorback to win the SEC Tournament considering the way they've been playing."

Arkansas hasn't advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament since 1996.

"When it comes to the NCAA Tournament, it's all about the draw and your opponent in the first game, how you match up," Richardson said. "If everything falls into place, I think Arkansas has got a good chance to be in the Sweet 16.

"When you get to the Sweet 16, then it becomes anybody's game."