NWA outdoor briefs

Hike explores Devil's Den

Hill 'N Dale hiking club will hike 5.6 miles March 16 along the Fossil Flats Loop at Devil's Den State Park south of West Fork. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Lee Creek trailhead near campground A.

Interested hikers should contact Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193, munster@olemac.net.

Bike scavenger hunt set

The Family Trailcat Challenge bicycle scavenger hunt for families with children age 4 and up will be March 20 on the Mama Bear trail, Northeast J and Eighth streets in Bentonville. The hunt will take riders along other trails and neighborhoods in the city.

The hunt utilizes the GooseChase app for teams to complete challenges, solve riddles and visit art pieces en route to the finish.

The event, hosted by Oz Trails and Buddy Pegs, will kick off the evening of March 19 with food, entertainment and prizes, followed by the scavenger hunt March 20. Tickets are $75 per family team. Register at Eventbrite.com. For details email events@buddypegs.com.

Talks cover all outdoors

Outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy fishing, hunting, hiking, kayaking and similar activities are invited to free outdoor related programs at 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Cross Church, 1709 Johnson Road, in Springdale.

The next meetings are April 5 and May 3. Guest speakers will cover a variety of outdoor topics. For more information contact Keith Harmon, keithh@crosschurch.com.

High Country Race returns

The annual Arkansaw High Country Race will start Oct. 9, with registration opening June 1. The event features a 1,000 mile cycling race or a 240 mile route. Each is limited to 50 contestants.

The 1,000 mile race is a bikepacking event that follows the Arkansas High Country Route on gravel and pavement through the Ozarks, Arkansas River Valley and Ouachita Mountains.

For more information contact Chuck Campbell, race director, arhcrace@gmail.com, 501-725-1377, or Brannon Pack, cycling coordinator at Experience Fayetteville, bpack@experiencefayetteville.com, 479-521-5776.

Outdoor skills tested

Registration is open for the Brewha Bushwhack outdoor skills team event, to be hosted by Pack Rat Outdoor Center on April 10.

Teams of three or four people visit check points around the Mulberry River and earn points by building a fire, paddling a canoe, tying knots, rappelling, identifying plants and animal tracks and more.

Entry fee is $99 per person. Profits benefit the Mulberry River Society. Register at packratoc.com. Call the store at 479-521-6340 for more information.

Racers roll on gravel

Registration for the Big Sugar NWA gravel bike race will be from April 1-10 for the event set for Oct. 23.

Cyclists can choose the 100-mile or 50-mile race over gravel roads in the region. Entry fee is $140 for the 100 mile and $80 for the 50 mile. Register at bigsugargravel.com.

NWA Outdoors listings are for any news or upcoming events in or about the outdoors recreation except competitive ball sports. Send submissions to news@nwadg.com.