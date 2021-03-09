Harrisburg man faces attempted capital murder charge in shooting, police say

A 21-year-old man faces a charge of attempted capital murder after another man was found shot multiple times in Harrisburg, police said.

Officers responded early Friday to the Maplewood Manor Apartments, 600 Maplewood Cove, for a report of a shooting that had just occurred, according to Harrisburg police detective Chris Crews. Police found a victim, Ryan Long, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Crews said.

Authorities believed the suspect, Archie Dakota Smith of Harrisburg, fled from the shooting on foot, police said. According to Crews, officers responded to another residence and took Smith into custody, police said.

Smith faces charges of aggravated residential burglary, attempted capital murder, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of firearm by certain persons, Crews said.

An online inmate roster showed Smith remained in the Poinsett County jail late Tuesday morning. No bond was listed.

As of Monday, Long was in critical, but stable, condition, according to Crews.