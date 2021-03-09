Proposed changes to Arkansas’ Medicaid expansion program, explained

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

An Arkansas Senate committee Thursday endorsed legislation that would change the state's current Medicaid expansion program to one that incentivizes work or continuing education.

Back up: What is a Medicaid expansion program

The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare, included among its many provisions the option for states to expand Medicaid coverage to more people — anyone whose income was up to 138% of the federal poverty level.

Arkansas chose to utilize the expansion opportunity, and the program created to serve these additional people has been Arkansas Works.

Under Arkansas Works, eligible enrollees mostly receive coverage from major commercial insurers, such as Blue Cross Blue Shield at little or no cost.

Traditional Medicaid does not provide private insurance and instead largely operates on a “fee-for-service” model where a healthcare provider bills the Medicaid program for each service they have provided to someone in the program.

How would the legislation change the Medicaid expansion program?

Senate Bill 410, named “Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me Act,” would replace Arkansas Works with a program called ARHOME.

Under ARHOME, to retain private coverage like the kind offered under Arkansas Works, enrollees would have to meet certain criteria, such as working or continuing their education.

Those who do not meet these criteria would be moved to a traditional fee-for-service model.

The program would also offer new services for those dealing with mental illness, substance abuse and pregnancy, among other conditions.

Why is the program potentially changing?

The state law for Arkansas Works and the federal waiver for it expire Dec. 31.

Conservative legislators have also long sought to tie coverage under Medicaid expansion to work and continued education, arguing it helps people move toward independence.

Arkansas Works has a requirement that recipients must work, volunteer or be pursuing education to obtain coverage, but the rule has been on hold since a ruling by a federal judge in 2019. (Read our breakdown of the legal challenges to the Arkansas Works work requirement).

Who supports the new legislation and who doesn’t?

The bill was introduced by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, and approved by the eight-member Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee (go here to see who is on the committee.).

But Sen. Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis, said he is concerned that the average Arkansan in the program doesn't distinguish between private health insurance coverage and traditional Medicaid fee-for-service coverage.

They may be unable to see the same doctors if they get bumped from private insurance to Medicaid fee-for-service, he said, and “that individual is going to turn around and go back to the emergency rooms and undo several years of what we tried to do in getting people health coverage from providers.”

The bill is now before the state Senate.

Read more on the legislation here.