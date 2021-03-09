OPINION | WALLY HALL: Several things play role in UA win streak

To win 11 consecutive SEC games you have to have some luck.

Whether it is shooting more free throws than your opponent or getting a lucky bounce.

On Saturday, the University of Arkansas made its luck, and the last minute of the 87-80 win over Texas A&M was the most impressive 60 seconds of the season.

The Aggies were good. They were athletic, physical and came ready to play.

They led for more than 24 minutes and with 1:13 to play took a 78-76 lead that could have been one more, but the free throw on the potential three-point play missed and Arkansas rebounded.

Just 17 seconds later with pressure mounting and with Bud Walton Arena sounding more like it had standing-room only capacity, Moses Moody took a pass from JD Notae, squared up and hit a three to put the Hogs ahead 79-78 with 56 seconds to play.

The Aggies took a timeout, which turned out to be a mistake, or more luck for the Hogs, because when A&M tried to inbound it, "Devo" Davis got a hand on it, made the steal, fed Justin Smith for the dunk and with 41 seconds to play the Razorbacks were up 81-78.

It still didn't feel good, not the way the Aggies were hitting threes.

The Aggies took another timeout, but this time managed to get a three-pointer off that missed and Notae grabbed and was fouled.

Notae made both free throws and still there was no comfort zone on Nolan Richardson Court.

The Aggies made a pair of free throws to cut it back to a one-possession game with 14 seconds to play.

A&M fouled on the inbounds play, and Notae made two more free throws and with a five point lead it was almost time to let out a sigh of relief.

Only with eight seconds to play Davis made his second steal of the game for the Hogs, punctuated it with a dunk and it was over, 87-80.

The luck the Razorbacks made was with their defense.

In the final 1:13, the hometown heroes outscored the visitors 9-2 primed by two steals and easy baskets.

The Aggies, to their credit, never quit and were good enough to win but couldn't overcome the will of the Razorbacks.

What has happened since this win streak began on Jan. 20 is nine new faces became nine old faces.

Eric Musselman had nine new players to start the season, and slowly but surely he's brought them along and they've become a team.

It is seen after every game in the statistics under the category of assists.

On Saturday, they had 14 led by Davis with five, but Jalen Tate who scored 22 points had four.

Five players had at least one assist.

In their last conference loss, 90-59 to Alabama, the Razorbacks had eight assists and 18 turnovers.

That's not making luck. That's not playing fundamental basketball.

The win streak has brought out the enthusiasm in the fans.

There's talk of winning the SEC Tournament.

There's talk of even being a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

And if that is going to happen they might as well go ahead and win it all, like the national championship team of 1994.

That team made its own luck, too.

After two decades of mostly disappointment, that followed 25 years of national success, it is natural to have high hopes again.

This Razorbacks team is 30% better than when the season started.

That has nothing to do with luck.

That's about coaching, practicing hard, preparing harder and wanting to be better.

At this point in the season, everyone is talking about controlling their own destiny, and for eight to 10 teams that is actually true, and now the Arkansas Razorbacks are one of those.