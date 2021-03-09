Springdale man accused of shooting another person

ROGERS -- A Springdale man was arrested Sunday in connection with shooting another person.

Anthony Brown, 39, was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set. He was arrested in connection with attempted capital murder, battery, unlawful discharge of firearm from vehicle and possession of firearm by certain persons. Prosecutors have not filed formal charges against Brown.

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said police received a 911 call at 3:20 a.m. Sunday from a man who walked into Kum and Go in Lowell and reported a shooting. Foster said the man had two gunshot wounds.

Foster said the man said the shooting occurred in Rogers on Pleasant Grove Road near the Popeye's.

Police arrested Brown almost two hours later in Springdale, Foster said.

Foster said Brown and the shooting victim know each other, and the incident was not a random event. Police did not release the victim's name Monday.