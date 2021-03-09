STATE CAPITOL BRIEFS: Spring break gets Senate approval | Patient visitation measure advances | Nurse anesthetist bill fails in House

Spring break gets Senate approval

The Senate on Monday approved a resolution to give the Legislature a spring break.

In a voice vote, the Senate approved House Concurrent Resolution 1011 by House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, authorizing the Legislature to recess on March 23 and reconvene on March 29.

— Michael R. Wickline

Patient visitation measure advances

An Arkansas Senate committee on Monday advanced a bill that is aimed at guaranteeing visits to lonely, pandemic-restricted patients.

In a voice vote, the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee recommended Senate approval of House Bill 1061, by Rep. Julie Mayberry, R-East End. The bill would create the No Patient Left Alone Act.

“We all know we’ve seen everything change in the past year and I think one of the harshest parts of what we have witnessed is what it looks like for people in hospitals and nursing homes and facilities,” said Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, who is the bill’s Senate sponsor.

“People have been unable to see their loved ones,” she said. “People have died alone. They have laid in the hospital bed alone, and it really is one of the great tragedies of covid-19, outside of people contracting covid.”

The bill would guarantee limited visitation while also requiring precautions to prevent the spread of disease.

The measure includes specific provisions to keep abusive family members from exploiting the proposed law. Another provision allows up to three family members to stay, one at a time, with a patient with a disability that makes it difficult for the patient to cooperate with his medical team or make medical decisions.

The bill would ensure a parent can stay with a child during a treatment unless there is a medical reason to be apart, such as in surgery.

It also would require visiting family members to comply with protocols to ensure against the spread of disease. In another provision, a patient would have the right to forbid family visitors from visiting in case that patient wants to avoid health risks to them.

— Michael R. Wickline

Nurse anesthetist bill fails in House

House lawmakers narrowly defeated legislation on Monday that would allow certified registered nurse anesthetists to operate without the supervision of a doctor.

House Bill 1198, by state Rep. Clint Penzo, R- Springdale, was alleged by opponents to be an unnecessary relaxing on scope-of-practice rules. Proponents, including Penzo, argued that the bill would lower the operating liability for surgeons, making it easier to recruit them to rural hospitals.

Penzo accused lobbyists who opposed the bill of “fear-mongering” and spreading false information about the bill, such as the claim that it would allow CRNAs to prescribe opioids.

State Rep. Stephen Magie, D-Conway, who is an eye surgeon, said that while he agreed some of the assertions about the bill were untrue, he also found it unnecessary.

“Medicine is about being a team,” Magie said. “Every team has to have someone that’s in a position of authority.”

After nearly an hour of debate on the bill, it failed on a 50-37 vote, one vote shy of a majority needed to send the bill to the Senate.

A subsequent “clincher” motion to ensure that the bill cannot be run again failed on a voice vote.

— John Moritz

Senate votes 29-6 for ultrasound bill

The Senate on Monday approved a bill that would require a physician or qualified technician to display ultrasound images to a pregnant woman before she gives informed consent to an abortion.

The Senate voted 29-6 to send Senate Bill 85, by Sen. Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers, to the House for further action.

State law now requires an ultrasound before an abortion and requires doctors to inform the pregnant woman of her right to view the ultrasound image before an abortion.

SB85 also would require a physician or qualified technician to give a pregnant woman a verbal explanation of what the ultrasound is depicting that includes the presence and location of the unborn child within the uterus, the number of unborn children depicted and provide a medical description of the ultrasound, including the dimensions of the unborn child and the presence of external members and internal organs if present and viewable.

Bledsoe said a pregnant woman may choose to avert her eyes during the ultrasound.

“This is for her edification, for her knowledge, because there are so many myths and misnomers out there about abortion,” she said.

— Michael R. Wickline

House unanimous in pot panel OK

The House voted unanimously Monday for a bill that would create the Medical Marijuana Advisory Subcommittee under the Arkansas Legislative Council.

Senate Bill 226, by state Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D- Little Rock, would establish the new subcommittee with authority to advise the Legislative Council and give oversight “on all matters related to Arkansas Constitution, Amendment 98,” which legalized medical marijuana in 2016.

“There are significant funds running through these businesses and into state revenues,” said state Rep. Les Warren, R-Hot Springs, who ran the bill in the House. “We need to have some involvement.”

The House vote sent SB226 back to the Senate to concur with an amendment.

— John Moritz

Voter bill tweaked by panel in House

The House Committee on State Agencies and Governmental affairs amended legislation Monday that would allow for a system of online voter registration in Arkansas.

State Rep. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, said his amendment to House Bill 1517 clarified that the bill would not allow for online voting by overseas voters while also cleaning up language flagged by other lawmakers. The bill advanced out of the committee last month before Boyd asked that it be sent back for changes.

HB1517 would require the secretary of state’s office to develop a system for online voter registration. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 40 other states and the District of Columbia have online voter registration.

“This gives the secretary of state some new duties, but it does not take away from the county clerks,” Boyd said.

The committee voted to adopt the amendment and send the bill back to the House floor without any dissent.

— John Moritz