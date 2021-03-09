STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: Razorbacks now a consensus No. 1 | UALR's Battle on all-tournament team | UCA's Bergersen named to team

BASEBALL

Razorbacks now a consensus No. 1

Arkansas is college baseball's top-ranked team in every major poll.

The Razorbacks were No. 1 in all six polls Monday, marking the first time they have ever held the top spot in every poll simultaneously. There have been multiple college baseball polls since 1981.

Arkansas was No. 1 in five polls last week and overtook the top spot in the Perfect Game poll this week following losses by Louisville and Florida. Perfect Game previously ranked the Razorbacks third.

In the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, Arkansas increased its lead over No. 2 Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks edged the Commodores by two points for the top spot in the poll a week ago, but have a 20-point advantage this week.

Arkansas received 26 of 32 first-place votes in the coaches poll, which is an increase of six first-place votes over last week. Vanderbilt received the other six first-place votes this week.

Arkansas (10-0) swept Murray State 7-6, 11-6 and 6-0 at Baum-Walker Stadium over the weekend. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play three games at Louisiana Tech (7-3) beginning Friday.

The top five teams in this week's coaches poll are from the SEC. Arkansas and Vanderbilt are followed in order by Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Florida. Other SEC teams ranked this week are South Carolina (8), Tennessee (14), LSU (19) and Alabama (22).

Georgia and Auburn dropped out of this week's rankings after weekend losses.

The Razorbacks' first three opponents of the season -- Texas Tech, TCU and Texas -- are ranked Nos. 7, 11 and 21, respectively. Arkansas beat all three teams at the College Baseball Showdown last month.

-- Matt Jones

BASKETBALL

UALR's Battle on all-tournament team

University of Arkansas at Little Rock senior Teal Battle was named to the Sun Belt Conference Women's Basketball All-Tournament team Monday night. The 6-1 forward scored 16.6 points per game on 41% shooting during the Trojans' three-game run in Pensacola, Fla.

Battle carried UALR after fellow senior Krystan Vornes suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first round and scored a team-high 17 points in Friday's opening win over Coastal Carolina. She matched a career-high 25 points in Saturday's victory against Georgia State, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter to thrust the Trojans into the semifinal, where they lost to eventual runner-up Louisiana-Lafayette.

Battle concluded her senior season as the Trojans' leading scorer with 13.5 points per game.

-- Eli Lederman

UCA's Bergersen named to team

University of Central Arkansas senior guard Rylan Bergersen was named to the Southland Conference men's basketball third team Monday.

Bergersen led the Bears in scoring, averaging 16.8 points per game, which ranked third in the Southland. He was also second in the league in assists at 4.8 per game and made 38 three-pointers, shooting 34% from three-point range. He played in a league-high 34.5 minutes per game.

Also, Stephen F. Austin senior guard Cameron Johnson, a former Little Rock Central star, was named to the Southland's second team as a guard.

Johnson averaged 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the Lumberjacks. He scored at least 20 points in seven games this season.

Sam Houston State's Zach Nutall was named the Southland's player of the year. Nicholls State's Austin Claunch earned coach of the year honors. Other awards given out by the Southland included defensive player of the year to Lamar's David Muoka, freshman of the year to Sam Houston State's Bryce Monroe and newcomer of the year to Nicholls State's Ty Gordon.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services