Super Quiz: American Cities

It is where Tony Bennett left his heart.

William Penn founded this city in 1682.

The historic heart of the city is the French Quarter.

Its nicknames include "The Queen City," "The City of Good Neighbors" and "City of Light."

It was named for Francis Nash, a general of the Continental Army.

A fire here in 1871 may have started around a barn belonging to the O'Leary family.

This is the westernmost and southernmost major U.S. city.

The site of Fort McHenry.