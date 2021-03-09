Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: American Cities

Today at 2:09 a.m.

  1. It is where Tony Bennett left his heart.

  2. William Penn founded this city in 1682.

  3. The historic heart of the city is the French Quarter.

  4. Its nicknames include "The Queen City," "The City of Good Neighbors" and "City of Light."

  5. It was named for Francis Nash, a general of the Continental Army.

  6. A fire here in 1871 may have started around a barn belonging to the O'Leary family.

  7. This is the westernmost and southernmost major U.S. city.

  8. The site of Fort McHenry.

  9. The most populous city in New England.

ANSWERS

  1. San Francisco

  2. Philadelphia

  3. New Orleans

  4. Buffalo

  5. Nashville

  6. Chicago

  7. Honolulu

  8. Baltimore

  9. Boston

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

MUSIC: Here comes Heath
by Jerry McLeod
ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING: Wye Mountain Daffodil Festival proceeds as planned
by Jack Schnedler
Jacksonville/North Pulaski assistant superintendent takes position with Fort Smith schools
by Cynthia Howell
Mosaic Templars director tapped to run Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Health Department: Active covid-19 cases drop at schools across Arkansas
by Cynthia Howell
ADVERTISEMENT